Federal Home Loan Bank of New York : Schedule A (Form 8-K)

Schedule A

TRADE DATE CUSIP SETTLEMENT DATE MATURITY DATE NEXT PAY DATE CALL TYPE DESC CALL STYLE DESC RATE TYPE SUBTYPE DESC NEXT CALL DATE COUPON PCT BANK PAR 6/2/2021 3130AMQK1 6/16/2021 6/16/2026 12/16/2021 Optional Principal Redemption European Fixed Step Up 44728 0.5 $15,000,000 6/2/2021 3130AMS78 6/24/2021 12/24/2026 12/24/2021 Optional Principal Redemption Bermudan Fixed Constant 44736 1.02 $15,000,000 6/2/2021 3130AMS78 6/24/2021 12/24/2026 12/24/2021 Optional Principal Redemption Bermudan Fixed Constant 6/24/2022 1.02 $15,000,000 6/2/2021 3130AMS94 6/4/2021 12/3/2021 12/3/2021 Non-Callable Fixed Constant 0.03 $1,000,000,000 6/2/2021 3130AMSA1 6/24/2021 6/24/2026 12/24/2021 Optional Principal Redemption Bermudan Fixed Constant 6/24/2022 0.915 $33,000,000 6/2/2021 3130AMSD5 6/16/2021 6/16/2025 12/16/2021 Optional Principal Redemption Bermudan Fixed Constant 6/16/2022 0.63 $25,000,000 6/2/2021 3130AMSE3 6/23/2021 12/23/2026 12/23/2021 Optional Principal Redemption Bermudan Fixed Constant 12/23/2021 1.05 $15,000,000 6/3/2021 3130AMFS6 6/7/2021 6/12/2026 12/12/2021 Non-Callable Fixed Constant 0.75 $25,000,000 6/3/2021 3130AMRY0 6/4/2021 6/2/2023 12/2/2021 Non-Callable Fixed Constant 0.125 $143,000,000 6/3/2021 3130AMSK9 6/24/2021 3/24/2025 9/24/2021 Optional Principal Redemption Bermudan Fixed Constant 9/24/2021 0.625 $50,000,000 6/3/2021 3130AMSM5 6/10/2021 6/10/2024 12/10/2021 Optional Principal Redemption Bermudan Fixed Constant 6/10/2022 0.38 $50,000,000 6/3/2021 3130AMSW3 6/30/2021 6/30/2025 12/30/2021 Optional Principal Redemption Canary Fixed Step Up 9/30/2021 0.4 $15,000,000 6/3/2021 3130AMSX1 6/28/2021 3/28/2024 9/28/2021 Optional Principal Redemption Bermudan Fixed Constant 9/28/2021 0.32 $25,000,000 6/3/2021 3130AMT44 6/30/2021 9/30/2026 12/30/2021 Optional Principal Redemption Bermudan Fixed Constant 6/30/2022 1 $15,000,000 6/3/2021 3130AMT77 6/28/2021 3/28/2025 9/28/2021 Optional Principal Redemption Bermudan Fixed Constant 9/28/2021 0.65 $25,000,000 6/3/2021 3130AMTB8 6/10/2021 6/10/2026 12/10/2021 Optional Principal Redemption Bermudan Fixed Step Up 9/10/2021 0.625 $15,000,000

(1) Call Type Description:

Optional Principal Redemption bonds (callable bonds) may be redeemed by the Bank in whole or in part at its discretion on predetermined call dates, according to the terms of the bond.

Indexed Amortizing Notes (indexed principal redemption bonds) repay principal based on a predetermined amortization schedule or formula that is linked to the level of a certain index, according to the terms of the bond.

Scheduled Amortizing Notes repay principal based on a predetermined amortization schedule, according to the terms of the bond.

(2) Call Style Description:

Indicates whether the consolidated obligation is redeemable at the option of the Bank, and if so redeemable, the type of redemption provision. The types of redemption provisions are:

American-redeemable continuously on and after the first redemption date and until maturity.

Bermudan-redeemable on specified recurring dates on and after the first redemption date, until maturity.

European-redeemable on a particular date only.

Canary-redeemable on specified recurring dates on and after the first redemption date until a specified date prior to maturity.

Multi-European-redeemable on particular dates only.

(3) Rate Type Description:

Conversion bonds have coupons that convert from fixed to variable, or variable to fixed, or a mix of capped coupons and non-capped coupons, or from one variable type to another, or from one U.S. or other currency index to another, according to the terms of the bond.

Fixed bonds generally pay interest at constant or stepped fixed rates over the life of the bond, according to the terms of the bond.

Variable bonds may pay interest at different rates over the life of the bond, according to the terms of the bond.

(4) Rate Sub-Type Description:

Constant bonds generally pay interest at fixed rates over the life of the bond, according to the terms of the bond.

Step Down bonds generally pay interest at decreasing fixed rates for specified intervals over the life of the bond, according to the terms of the bond.

Step Up bonds generally pay interest at increasing fixed rates for specified intervals over the life of the bond, according to the terms of the bond.

Step Up/Down bonds generally pay interest at various fixed rates for specified intervals over the life of the bond, according to the terms of the bond.

Zero Coupon bonds earn a fixed yield to maturity or the optional principal redemption date, according to the terms of the bond, with principal and interest paid at maturity or upon redemption to the extent exercised prior to maturity.

Capped Floater bonds have an interest rate that cannot exceed a stated or calculated ceiling, according to the terms of the bond.

Dual Index Floater bonds have an interest rate determined by two or more indices, according to the terms of the bond.