Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh : FHLB Pittsburgh 8K Debt Issuance Summary (Form 8-K)

06/17/2021 | 11:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FHLB Pittsburgh

8K Debt Issuance Summary

TRADE

DATE

CUSIP

SETTLEMENT

DATE

MATURITY

DATE

NEXT PAY

DATE

CALL TYPE (1)

CALL

STYLE (2)

RATE

TYPE/ RATE

SUB-TYPE (3)(4)

NEXT

CALL

DATE

COUPON

PCT

BANK PAR

6/14/2021

3130AMU75

6/30/2021

6/26/2026

12/26/2021

Optional Principal Redemption

Bermudan

Fixed Constant

7/26/2021

1.000

60,000,000

6/14/2021

3130AMUL4

6/30/2021

12/30/2026

12/30/2021

Optional Principal Redemption

Bermudan

Fixed Constant

12/30/2021

1.000

10,000,000

6/14/2021

3130AMVH2

6/30/2021

6/30/2026

12/30/2021

Optional Principal Redemption

European

Fixed Step Up

6/30/2023

0.500

15,000,000

6/14/2021

3130AMVM1

6/30/2021

6/30/2028

12/30/2021

Optional Principal Redemption

European

Fixed Step Up

12/30/2022

0.625

15,000,000

6/14/2021

3130AMVN9

6/23/2021

6/23/2036

12/23/2021

Optional Principal Redemption

American

Fixed Constant

12/23/2021

2.375

5,000,000

6/14/2021

3130AMVS8

6/30/2021

6/30/2026

12/30/2021

Optional Principal Redemption

Bermudan

Fixed Constant

9/30/2021

0.915

15,000,000

6/15/2021

3130AMFS6

6/17/2021

6/12/2026

12/12/2021

Non-Callable

Fixed Constant

0.750

2,000,000

6/15/2021

3130AMH54

6/17/2021

6/13/2031

12/13/2021

Non-Callable

Fixed Constant

1.625

2,000,000

6/15/2021

3130AMU75

6/30/2021

6/26/2026

12/26/2021

Optional Principal Redemption

Bermudan

Fixed Constant

7/26/2021

1.000

30,000,000

6/15/2021

3130AMW40

6/30/2021

12/30/2024

12/30/2021

Optional Principal Redemption

Bermudan

Fixed Constant

9/30/2021

0.500

25,000,000

6/15/2021

3130AMW57

6/30/2021

6/30/2026

12/30/2021

Optional Principal Redemption

Bermudan

Fixed Step Up

9/30/2021

0.650

10,000,000

6/15/2021

3130AMW57

6/30/2021

6/30/2026

12/30/2021

Optional Principal Redemption

Bermudan

Fixed Step Up

9/30/2021

0.650

10,000,000

6/15/2021

3130AMW57

6/30/2021

6/30/2026

12/30/2021

Optional Principal Redemption

Bermudan

Fixed Step Up

9/30/2021

0.650

15,000,000

(1) Call Type Description:

Optional Principal Redemption bonds (callable bonds) may be redeemed by the Bank in whole or in part at its discretion on predetermined call dates, according to the terms of the bond.
Indexed Amortizing Notes (indexed principal redemption bonds) repay principal based on a predetermined amortization schedule or formula that is linked to the level of a certain index, according to the terms of the bond.
Scheduled Amortizing Notes repay principal based on a predetermined amortization schedule, according to the terms of the bond.

(2) Call Style Description:

Indicates whether the consolidated obligation is redeemable at the option of the Bank, and if so redeemable, the type of redemption provision. The types of redemption provisions are:
● American-redeemable continuously on and after the first redemption date and until maturity.
● Bermudan-redeemable on specified recurring dates on and after the first redemption date, until maturity.
● European-redeemable on a particular date only.
● Canary-redeemable on specified recurring dates on and after the first redemption date until a specified date prior to maturity.
● Multi-European-redeemable on particular dates only.

(3) Rate Type Description:

Conversion bonds have coupons that convert from fixed to variable, or variable to fixed, or a mix of capped coupons and non-capped coupons, or from one variable type to another, or from one U.S. or other currency index to another, according to the terms of the bond.
Fixed bonds generally pay interest at constant or stepped fixed rates over the life of the bond, according to the terms of the bond.
Variable bonds may pay interest at different rates over the life of the bond, according to the terms of the bond.

FHLB Pittsburgh

8K Debt Issuance Summary

(4) Rate Sub-Type Description:

Constant bonds generally pay interest at fixed rates over the life of the bond, according to the terms of the bond.
Step Down bonds generally pay interest at decreasing fixed rates for specified intervals over the life of the bond, according to the terms of the bond.
Step Up bonds generally pay interest at increasing fixed rates for specified intervals over the life of the bond, according to the terms of the bond.
Step Up/Down bonds generally pay interest at various fixed rates for specified intervals over the life of the bond, according to the terms of the bond.
Zero Coupon bonds earn a fixed yield to maturity or the optional principal redemption date, according to the terms of the bond, with principal and interest paid at maturity or upon redemption to the extent exercised prior to maturity.
Capped Floater bonds have an interest rate that cannot exceed a stated or calculated ceiling, according to the terms of the bond.
Dual Index Floater bonds have an interest rate determined by two or more indices, according to the terms of the bond.
Leveraged/Deleveraged bonds pay interest based on a formula that includes an expressed multiplier, according to the terms of the bond: multiplier > 1 = leveraged, multiplier Inverse Floater bonds have an interest rate that increases as an index declines and decreases as an index rises, according to the terms of the bond.
Stepped Floater bonds pay interest based on an increasing spread over an index, according to the terms of the bond.
Range bonds may pay interest at different rates depending upon whether a specified index is inside or outside a specified range, according to the terms of the bond.
Single Index Floater bonds pay interest at a rate that increases as an index rises and decreases as an index declines, according to the terms of the bond.

Ratchet Floater bonds pay interest subject to increasing floors, according to the terms of the bond, such that subsequent coupons may not be lower than the previous coupon.

Date:

Prepared by:

Reviewed by:

Disclaimer

Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh published this content on 17 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2021 15:03:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:16aCITGO Petroleum Corp. Will Pay Over $19 Million for Injuries to Natural Resources Resulting from its Oil Spill at its Refinery in Lake Charles, Louisiana
PU
11:16aROMPETROL RAFINARE S A  : 2020 Sustainaility Report availabitity
PU
11:16aFEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION  : The Fed ‘Talks About Talking' About Tapering While Price Measures Continue to Increase
PU
11:16aBLUE CROSS AND BLUE SHIELD ASSOCIATION  : Blue Shield Association Statement on the Supreme Court's Ruling on the Affordable Care Act.
PU
11:16aBIORETEC LTD  : cancels its initial public offering and listing
AQ
11:16aDGAP-PVR  : Gerresheimer AG: Release according to -2-
DJ
11:16aLA Duo Debuts Soonish Natural Beer Ahead of Summer
BU
11:16aGERRESHEIMER AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
11:15aNORCOD  : Notification of trade
AQ
11:15aDEADLINE ALERT FOR PCT, ATER, MWK, DNMR, AND ARRY : The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed signals higher rates in 2023, bond-buying taper talks as virus fades
2Stocks slide, yields jump as Fed projects earlier rate hikes
3Analysis-As Fed taper inches closer, investors prepare for volatility ahead
4EURO STOXX 50 : EUROSTOXX 50 : European shares slip from record highs on hawkish Fed; CureVac sinks
5Crude oil prices steady near multi-year highs

HOT NEWS