Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh : FHLB Pittsburgh 8K Debt Issuance Summary (Form 8-K)

07/06/2021 | 10:18am EDT
FHLB Pittsburgh

8K Debt Issuance Summary

TRADE

DATE

CUSIP

SETTLEMENT

DATE

MATURITY

DATE

NEXT PAY

DATE

CALL TYPE (1)

CALL

STYLE (2)

RATE

TYPE/ RATE

SUB-TYPE (3)(4)

NEXT

CALL

DATE

COUPON

PCT

BANK PAR

6/30/2021

3130AN5B2

7/15/2021

7/15/2041

1/15/2022

Optional Principal Redemption

American

Fixed Constant

7/15/2022

2.640

5,000,000

7/1/2021

3130AMH54

7/6/2021

6/13/2031

12/13/2021

Non-Callable

Fixed Constant

1.625

4,000,000

7/1/2021

3130AN3Z1

7/6/2021

6/9/2028

12/9/2021

Non-Callable

Fixed Constant

1.250

2,000,000

7/1/2021

3130AN4T4

7/6/2021

6/12/2026

12/12/2021

Non-Callable

Fixed Constant

0.875

4,000,000

7/1/2021

3130AN5Q9

7/19/2021

7/19/2028

1/19/2022

Optional Principal Redemption

American

Fixed Constant

7/19/2022

1.350

8,000,000

7/1/2021

3130AN5R7

7/14/2021

7/14/2036

1/14/2022

Optional Principal Redemption

American

Fixed Constant

1/14/2022

2.400

5,000,000

7/1/2021

3130AN5V8

7/27/2021

7/27/2026

1/27/2022

Optional Principal Redemption

Bermudan

Fixed Constant

8/27/2021

1.150

35,000,000

7/1/2021

3130AN6A3

7/26/2021

7/26/2024

1/26/2022

Optional Principal Redemption

Bermudan

Fixed Constant

8/26/2021

0.625

10,000,000

7/1/2021

3130AN6A3

7/26/2021

7/26/2024

1/26/2022

Optional Principal Redemption

Bermudan

Fixed Constant

8/26/2021

0.625

15,000,000

7/1/2021

3130AN6A3

7/26/2021

7/26/2024

1/26/2022

Optional Principal Redemption

Bermudan

Fixed Constant

8/26/2021

0.625

25,000,000

(1) Call Type Description:

Optional Principal Redemption bonds (callable bonds) may be redeemed by the Bank in whole or in part at its discretion on predetermined call dates, according to the terms of the bond.
Indexed Amortizing Notes (indexed principal redemption bonds) repay principal based on a predetermined amortization schedule or formula that is linked to the level of a certain index, according to the terms of the bond.
Scheduled Amortizing Notes repay principal based on a predetermined amortization schedule, according to the terms of the bond.

(2) Call Style Description:

Indicates whether the consolidated obligation is redeemable at the option of the Bank, and if so redeemable, the type of redemption provision. The types of redemption provisions are:
● American-redeemable continuously on and after the first redemption date and until maturity.
● Bermudan-redeemable on specified recurring dates on and after the first redemption date, until maturity.
● European-redeemable on a particular date only.
● Canary-redeemable on specified recurring dates on and after the first redemption date until a specified date prior to maturity.
● Multi-European-redeemable on particular dates only.

(3) Rate Type Description:

Conversion bonds have coupons that convert from fixed to variable, or variable to fixed, or a mix of capped coupons and non-capped coupons, or from one variable type to another, or from one U.S. or other currency index to another, according to the terms of the bond.
Fixed bonds generally pay interest at constant or stepped fixed rates over the life of the bond, according to the terms of the bond.
Variable bonds may pay interest at different rates over the life of the bond, according to the terms of the bond.

(4) Rate Sub-Type Description:

Constant bonds generally pay interest at fixed rates over the life of the bond, according to the terms of the bond.
Step Down bonds generally pay interest at decreasing fixed rates for specified intervals over the life of the bond, according to the terms of the bond.
Step Up bonds generally pay interest at increasing fixed rates for specified intervals over the life of the bond, according to the terms of the bond.
Step Up/Down bonds generally pay interest at various fixed rates for specified intervals over the life of the bond, according to the terms of the bond.
Zero Coupon bonds earn a fixed yield to maturity or the optional principal redemption date, according to the terms of the bond, with principal and interest paid at maturity or upon redemption to the extent exercised prior to maturity.
Capped Floater bonds have an interest rate that cannot exceed a stated or calculated ceiling, according to the terms of the bond.
Dual Index Floater bonds have an interest rate determined by two or more indices, according to the terms of the bond.
Leveraged/Deleveraged bonds pay interest based on a formula that includes an expressed multiplier, according to the terms of the bond: multiplier > 1 = leveraged, multiplier Inverse Floater bonds have an interest rate that increases as an index declines and decreases as an index rises, according to the terms of the bond.
Stepped Floater bonds pay interest based on an increasing spread over an index, according to the terms of the bond.
Range bonds may pay interest at different rates depending upon whether a specified index is inside or outside a specified range, according to the terms of the bond.
Single Index Floater bonds pay interest at a rate that increases as an index rises and decreases as an index declines, according to the terms of the bond.

FHLB Pittsburgh

8K Debt Issuance Summary

Ratchet Floater bonds pay interest subject to increasing floors, according to the terms of the bond, such that subsequent coupons may not be lower than the previous coupon.

Date:

Prepared by:

Reviewed by:

Disclaimer

Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh published this content on 06 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2021 14:17:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
