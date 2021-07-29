Log in
Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco Announces Second Quarter 2021 Operating Results

07/29/2021 | 05:07pm EDT
SAN FRANCISCO, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco (Bank) today announced its operating results for the second quarter of 2021. Net income for the second quarter of 2021 was $55 million, compared with net income of $88 million for the second quarter of 2020.

The $33 million decrease in net income relative to the prior-year period reflected a decrease in net interest income of $17 million, a decrease in other income/(loss) of $17 million, and a decline in recovery of credit losses by $5 million. These decreases to net income were partially offset by a decrease in other expense of $4 million and a $2 million reduction in the Affordable Housing Program assessment, which reflected the decline in pre-assessment income.

The $17 million decrease in net interest income primarily reflected a decrease in interest-earning assets, an increase in net losses on designated fair value hedges of $11 million, and a decrease in prepayment fees of $4 million received on advances. These decreases to net interest income were partially offset by an improvement in interest rate spreads on interest-earning assets. The $17 million decrease in other income/(loss) was primarily attributable to an increase in net fair value losses associated with financial instruments carried at fair value, partially offset by a decrease in net fair value losses associated with non-hedge qualifying derivatives.

At June 30, 2021, total assets were $54.2 billion, a decrease of $14.4 billion from $68.6 billion at December 31, 2020. Advances decreased $6.8 billion, to $24.2 billion at June 30, 2021, from $31.0 billion at December 31, 2020, as many members maintained significant deposit balances and liquidity resulting from the ongoing economic and financial market impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, including government intervention. In addition, total investments decreased $6.8 billion, to $28.4 billion at June 30, 2021, from $35.2 billion at December 31, 2020. The majority of the decrease in investments reflected a reduction in U.S. Treasury securities and securities purchased under agreements to resell, which was partially offset by an increase in Federal funds sold, as the Bank continued to manage its liquidity. Mortgage-backed securities (MBS) also contributed to the decline in investments by $1.5 billion.

Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) (AOCI) increased by $164 million during the second quarter of 2021, to $394 million at June 30, 2021, from $230 million at December 31, 2020. The increase in AOCI during the second quarter of 2021 primarily reflected higher fair values of MBS classified as available-for-sale.

As of June 30, 2021, the Bank complied with all of its regulatory capital requirements. The Bank’s total regulatory capital ratio was 11.1%, exceeding the 4.0% requirement. The Bank had $6.0 billion in permanent capital, exceeding its risk-based capital requirement of $1.1 billion. Total retained earnings as of June 30, 2021, were $3.8 billion.

Today, the Bank’s board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the capital stock outstanding during the second quarter of 2021 at an annualized rate of 6.00%. The quarterly dividend rate is consistent with the Bank's dividend philosophy of endeavoring to pay a quarterly dividend at a rate between 5% and 7% annualized. The quarterly dividend will total $35 million. The Bank expects to pay the dividend on August 10, 2021.

Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in millions)

Selected Balance Sheet Items
  at Period End		June 30, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 
Total Assets$54,244  $68,634  
Advances24,194  30,796  
Mortgage Loans Held for Portfolio, Net1,301  1,935  
Investments, Net128,403  35,228  
Consolidated Obligations:    
Bonds28,839  44,408  
Discount Notes17,598  16,213  
Capital Stock – Class B – Putable2,269  2,284  
Unrestricted Retained Earnings3,004  2,919  
Restricted Retained Earnings761  761  
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income/(Loss)394  230  
Total Capital6,428  6,194  
     
Selected Other Data at Period EndJune 30, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 
Regulatory Capital Ratio211.13 %8.69 %


 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 
Selected Operating Results for the PeriodJune 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 
Net Interest Income$125   $142   $283   $191  
Provision for/(Reversal of) Credit Losses(2)  (7)  (8)  32  
Other Income/(Loss)(26)  (9)  (47)  9  
Other Expense39   43   78   79  
Affordable Housing Program Assessment7   9   17   9  
Net Income/(Loss)$55   $88   $149   $80  
         
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 
Selected Other Data for the PeriodJune 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 
Net Interest Margin30.88  %0.51  %0.96  %0.35 %
Operating Expenses as a Percent of Average Assets0.25   0.13   0.24   0.13  
Return on Average Assets0.38   0.32   0.50   0.15  
Return on Average Equity3.45   5.66   4.72   2.47  
Annualized Dividend Rate46.00   5.00   5.47   5.99  
Average Equity to Average Assets Ratio11.07   5.64   10.52   5.86  
  1. Investments consist of Federal funds sold, interest-bearing deposits, trading securities, available-for-sale securities, held-to-maturity securities, and securities purchased under agreements to resell.
  2. This ratio is calculated as regulatory capital divided by total assets. Regulatory capital includes retained earnings, Class B capital stock, and mandatorily redeemable capital stock (which is classified as a liability) but excludes accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss). Total regulatory capital as of June 30, 2021, was $6.0 billion.
  3. Net interest margin is net interest income (annualized) divided by average interest-earning assets.
  4. Cash dividend declared, recorded, and paid during the period, on the capital stock outstanding during the previous quarter.

Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco
The Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco is a member-driven cooperative helping local lenders in Arizona, California, and Nevada build strong communities, create opportunity, and change lives for the better. The tools and resources we provide to our member financial institutions–commercial banks, credit unions, industrial loan companies, savings institutions, insurance companies, and community development financial institutions–foster homeownership, expand access to quality housing, seed or sustain small businesses, and revitalize whole neighborhoods. Together with our members and other partners, we are making the communities we serve more vibrant and resilient.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to the Bank’s dividend philosophy and dividend rates. These statements are based on our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. These statements may use forward-looking terms, such as “endeavoring,” “will,” and “expects,” or their negatives or other variations on these terms. The Bank cautions that by their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk or uncertainty and that actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements or could affect the extent to which a particular objective, projection, estimate, or prediction is realized, including future dividends. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the application of accounting standards relating to, among other things, the amortization of discounts and premiums on financial assets, financial liabilities, and certain fair value gains and losses; hedge accounting of derivatives and underlying financial instruments; the fair values of financial instruments, including investment securities and derivatives; future operating results; allowance for credit losses; and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. We undertake no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Contact:
Mary Long, (415) 616-2556
longm@fhlbsf.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
