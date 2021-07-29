Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco Announces Second Quarter 2021 Operating Results

SAN FRANCISCO, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco (Bank) today announced its operating results for the second quarter of 2021. Net income for the second quarter of 2021 was $55 million, compared with net income of $88 million for the second quarter of 2020.



The $33 million decrease in net income relative to the prior-year period reflected a decrease in net interest income of $17 million, a decrease in other income/(loss) of $17 million, and a decline in recovery of credit losses by $5 million. These decreases to net income were partially offset by a decrease in other expense of $4 million and a $2 million reduction in the Affordable Housing Program assessment, which reflected the decline in pre-assessment income.

The $17 million decrease in net interest income primarily reflected a decrease in interest-earning assets, an increase in net losses on designated fair value hedges of $11 million, and a decrease in prepayment fees of $4 million received on advances. These decreases to net interest income were partially offset by an improvement in interest rate spreads on interest-earning assets. The $17 million decrease in other income/(loss) was primarily attributable to an increase in net fair value losses associated with financial instruments carried at fair value, partially offset by a decrease in net fair value losses associated with non-hedge qualifying derivatives.

At June 30, 2021, total assets were $54.2 billion, a decrease of $14.4 billion from $68.6 billion at December 31, 2020. Advances decreased $6.8 billion, to $24.2 billion at June 30, 2021, from $31.0 billion at December 31, 2020, as many members maintained significant deposit balances and liquidity resulting from the ongoing economic and financial market impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, including government intervention. In addition, total investments decreased $6.8 billion, to $28.4 billion at June 30, 2021, from $35.2 billion at December 31, 2020. The majority of the decrease in investments reflected a reduction in U.S. Treasury securities and securities purchased under agreements to resell, which was partially offset by an increase in Federal funds sold, as the Bank continued to manage its liquidity. Mortgage-backed securities (MBS) also contributed to the decline in investments by $1.5 billion.

Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) (AOCI) increased by $164 million during the second quarter of 2021, to $394 million at June 30, 2021, from $230 million at December 31, 2020. The increase in AOCI during the second quarter of 2021 primarily reflected higher fair values of MBS classified as available-for-sale.

As of June 30, 2021, the Bank complied with all of its regulatory capital requirements. The Bank’s total regulatory capital ratio was 11.1%, exceeding the 4.0% requirement. The Bank had $6.0 billion in permanent capital, exceeding its risk-based capital requirement of $1.1 billion. Total retained earnings as of June 30, 2021, were $3.8 billion.

Today, the Bank’s board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the capital stock outstanding during the second quarter of 2021 at an annualized rate of 6.00%. The quarterly dividend rate is consistent with the Bank's dividend philosophy of endeavoring to pay a quarterly dividend at a rate between 5% and 7% annualized. The quarterly dividend will total $35 million. The Bank expects to pay the dividend on August 10, 2021.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions)

Selected Balance Sheet Items

at Period End June 30, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 Total Assets $ 54,244 $ 68,634 Advances 24,194 30,796 Mortgage Loans Held for Portfolio, Net 1,301 1,935 Investments, Net1 28,403 35,228 Consolidated Obligations: Bonds 28,839 44,408 Discount Notes 17,598 16,213 Capital Stock – Class B – Putable 2,269 2,284 Unrestricted Retained Earnings 3,004 2,919 Restricted Retained Earnings 761 761 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income/(Loss) 394 230 Total Capital 6,428 6,194 Selected Other Data at Period End June 30, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 Regulatory Capital Ratio2 11.13 % 8.69 %





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Selected Operating Results for the Period June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Net Interest Income $ 125 $ 142 $ 283 $ 191 Provision for/(Reversal of) Credit Losses (2 ) (7 ) (8 ) 32 Other Income/(Loss) (26 ) (9 ) (47 ) 9 Other Expense 39 43 78 79 Affordable Housing Program Assessment 7 9 17 9 Net Income/(Loss) $ 55 $ 88 $ 149 $ 80 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Selected Other Data for the Period June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Net Interest Margin3 0.88 % 0.51 % 0.96 % 0.35 % Operating Expenses as a Percent of Average Assets 0.25 0.13 0.24 0.13 Return on Average Assets 0.38 0.32 0.50 0.15 Return on Average Equity 3.45 5.66 4.72 2.47 Annualized Dividend Rate4 6.00 5.00 5.47 5.99 Average Equity to Average Assets Ratio 11.07 5.64 10.52 5.86

Investments consist of Federal funds sold, interest-bearing deposits, trading securities, available-for-sale securities, held-to-maturity securities, and securities purchased under agreements to resell. This ratio is calculated as regulatory capital divided by total assets. Regulatory capital includes retained earnings, Class B capital stock, and mandatorily redeemable capital stock (which is classified as a liability) but excludes accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss). Total regulatory capital as of June 30, 2021, was $6.0 billion. Net interest margin is net interest income (annualized) divided by average interest-earning assets. Cash dividend declared, recorded, and paid during the period, on the capital stock outstanding during the previous quarter.

Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco

