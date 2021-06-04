Log in
Federal Open Market Committee announces its tentative meeting schedule for 2022

06/04/2021 | 11:13am EDT
The Federal Open Market Committee on Friday announced its tentative meeting schedule for 2022:

January 25-26 (Tuesday-Wednesday)

March 15-16 (Tuesday-Wednesday)

May 3-4 (Tuesday-Wednesday)

June 14-15 (Tuesday-Wednesday)

July 26-27 (Tuesday-Wednesday)

September 20-21 (Tuesday-Wednesday)

November 1-2 (Tuesday-Wednesday)

December 13-14 (Tuesday-Wednesday)

January 31-February 1, 2023 (Tuesday-Wednesday)

For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955.

Disclaimer

Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System published this content on 04 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2021 15:12:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
