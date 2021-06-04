Federal Open Market Committee announces its tentative meeting schedule for 2022

The Federal Open Market Committee on Friday announced its tentative meeting schedule for 2022:
January 25-26 (Tuesday-Wednesday)
March 15-16 (Tuesday-Wednesday)
May 3-4 (Tuesday-Wednesday)
June 14-15 (Tuesday-Wednesday)
July 26-27 (Tuesday-Wednesday)
September 20-21 (Tuesday-Wednesday)
November 1-2 (Tuesday-Wednesday)
December 13-14 (Tuesday-Wednesday)
January 31-February 1, 2023 (Tuesday-Wednesday)
