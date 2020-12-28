Federal Reserve Bank of Boston : Evaluating the Benefits of a Streamlined Refinance Program 12/28/2020 | 05:13pm EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Research Department December 28, 2020 Current Policy Perspectives Evaluating the Benefits of a Streamlined Refinance Program Kristopher Gerardi, Lara Loewenstein, and Paul Willen Mortgage borrowers who have experienced employment disruptions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic are unable to refinance their loans to take advantage of historically low market rates. In this article, we analyze the effects of a streamlined refinance ("refi") program for government-insured loans that would allow borrowers to refinance without needing to document employment or income. In addition, we consider a cash-out component that would allow borrowers to extract some of the substantial housing equity that many have accumulated in recent years. bost onfed.or g The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in lower interest rates in general and lower mortgage interest rates in particular. The 3.15 percent 30-year ﬁxed rate recorded in the Freddie Mac survey for the week of May 25, 2020, was the lowest since the survey began in 1971. Unfortunately, another eﬀect of the pandemic has been unprecedented job losses: From February through May, employment fell by almost 20 million jobs, and the share of adults with jobs fell from 61.1 percent to 52.8 percent. Since a stable source of income is a key component of most successful loan applications, many American families cannot take advantage of low mortgage rates. However, American households are unusually well positioned for credit access with respect to another key underwriting variable: equity. As ﬁgure 1 shows, American households have almost $20 trillion in equity, or almost 1.2 times their annual disposable income. It is easy to see why a lender would be reluctant to make a loan to a Figure 1. Aggregate Housing Equity. 20 $ 16 of trillions 12 8 Homeowner's Equityց 4 in 1.6 0 Equity/Income Equity/Disposable Incomeց 1.4 1.2 1.0 0.8 0.6 1960 1970 1980 1990 2000 2010 2020 Notes: Homeowners' Equity is taken from the Flow of Funds, while disposable income here is Personal Disposable Income from NIPA. new borrower who is furloughed or unemployed. But doing so for an existing borrower, with a mortgage that is already on the books, is a diﬀerent story. In fact, one can reasonably argue that as long as the new monthly payment drops, the new mortgage is at lower risk of default compared with the previous loan. Empirical evidence shows that indeed, a decline in monthly mortgage payments, all else being equal, signiﬁcantly reduces the risk of mortgage default (Fuster and Willen, 2017; Di Maggio et al., 2017; and Abel and Fuster, 2019). This lower risk is especially true for loans insured by Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac, the Federal Housing Administration (FHA), or the US Department of Veterans Aﬀairs (VA), organiza- 1 tions that are the focus of this paper. Since these agencies already provide insurance against default risk, allowing lenders to reﬁnance existing loans and then purchasing and insuring the new loans would reduce the risk of their portfolios. In this article, we analyze the potential eﬀects of a streamlined reﬁnance program with zero closing costs1 that would allow borrowers with existing loans insured by the federal government to take advantage of lower rates and reduce their monthly mortgage payments, without needing to verify their employment and/or income. There is precedent for such a program. The Home Aﬀordable Reﬁnance Program (HARP), which was implemented by the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) in early 2009 in response to the global ﬁnancial crisis, was predicated on similar logic. While not verifying employment or income might seem risky, as mentioned above, reﬁnances are solely for existing borrowers who already present a default risk and for whom lower payments would reduce that risk. Furthermore, given that we do not know how long people will remain furloughed or unemployed, a reﬁnance would have the additional beneﬁt of reducing a borrower's mortgage payments for the remaining term of the loan, providing them with a more extended form of relief than a six- to twelvemonth forbearance. We begin with a simple, streamlined reﬁnance program, akin to HARP, and measure the change in mortgage rates, monthly payments, and default risk of borrowers with loans insured by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and Ginnie Mae. Many of these borrowers, as of March 2020 (our most current month of data), had loans with interest rates well above current market levels. Assuming that Fannie and Freddie borrowers reﬁnance into loans with the same remaining maturity length as those of their current mortgages,2 we ﬁnd that the median borrower would be able to lower their rate by more than 90 basis points, which would correspond to a decrease of approximately $80 in their monthly payment. Allowing borrowers to fully recast their loan terms would result in even larger eﬀects, as the median payment would fall by about $230. The payment decreases are slightly smaller for the median Ginnie Mae borrower, at $58 and $162, respectively. We then use estimates from Fuster and Willen (2017) to map the payment changes into eﬀects on the probability of default and ﬁnd that the default hazard for the median Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (Ginnie Mae) borrower would fall by 17 percent (14 percent) when the loan maturity is kept constant, and 37 percent (33 percent) if the maturity is recast. 1HARP allowed borrowers without enough cash to cover closing costs to roll those costs into their new loan (see https://www.fhfaoig.gov/Content/Files/EVL-2013-006.pdf). Assuming zero closing costs is a simplifying assumption, but it is not an unreasonable one since they are typically a relatively small percentage of the principal balance. Rolling closing costs into principal balances would slightly increase monthly payments and reduce potential cash-out payments by 2 percent to 5 percent. 2This is not uncommon. For example, Quicken Loans oﬀers a choice of term that allows borrowers to match their current remaining loan term. See https://www.quickenloans.com/home-loans/custom-mortgage-yourgage. 2 While these payment reductions are nontrivial, they are unlikely to be of much assistance to borrowers experiencing severe income disruptions from job losses. Those borrowers likely need signiﬁcantly more relief. One viable option for distressed borrowers would be to tap into their housing equity. The combination of large equity cushions and low interest rates should provide a cheap source of secured credit for ﬁnancially distressed borrowers to smooth their consumption during the pandemic, either through cash-out reﬁnances or home equity lines of credit (HELOCs). However, many borrowers face the same impediment to accessing home equity as they do to obtaining lower rates: the inability to show a stable source of income. Therefore, we extend our analysis of a streamlined reﬁnance program to include a cash- out component. Speciﬁcally, we consider two types of cash-out schemes. The ﬁrst scheme allows borrowers to withdraw housing equity subject to two limits: The monthly payment cannot increase, and the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of the new loan cannot exceed 90 percent. We estimate that the median Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac borrower would be able to take approximately $13,000 in cash-out payments if the loan maturity is held constant at its current level and more than $45,000 if the loan maturity returns to its original level. The cash-out amounts are lower for Ginnie borrowers-$8,000 and $30,000, respectively- since they do not have as much housing equity.3 Although many ﬁnancially distressed borrowers would undoubtedly beneﬁt from the increased cash ﬂow from such a policy, on average it would increase the default risk of the government's loan portfolio, as the increased loan balances would more than oﬀset the interest rate declines, resulting in higher monthly mortgage payments. We estimate that under this plan default rates would increase about 30 percent (that is, by a factor of 1.3). Thus, in a second scheme, we reduce the cash-out amount to ensure that the default risk of the new loan equals the default risk of the current loan (while also maintaining the 90 percent LTV cap). We refer to this as the "iso-default"cash-out level, since it is the amount of cash that can be extracted without changing the default risk of the loan. Under this policy, the median Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (Ginnie Mae) borrower could take out approximately $9,000 ($6,000) if the loan maturity is held constant at its current value and more than $30,000 ($18,000) by recasting the maturity of the loan to its original level. One way to view such a reﬁnance policy is as an alternative to forbearance, the primary relief option currently available to borrowers. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which was passed by Congress in March 2020 to address COVID- 19 economic disruptions, gives homeowners with federally insured mortgages the option to forbear or defer their mortgage payments for as long as 12 months. Through the end of May 3On average, Ginnie Mae borrowers have higher LTVs at origination. Of loans outstanding as of February 2020, the median origination LTV for Ginnie Mae loans was 96 percent, compared with 75 percent for Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac borrowers. 3 2020, more than 8 percent of mortgage borrowers had signed up for a forbearance plan4, but substantially fewer had chosen to actually forgo making their monthly payment. According to the McDash Flash Forbearance Tracker, 46 percent of borrowers in forbearance in April and 22 percent of borrowers in May made their monthly payments.5 A streamlined reﬁ program has advantages and disadvantages compared with forbear- ance. Administrative costs of forbearance are minimal, whereas reﬁnances can be expensive, although in theory the nature of streamlined reﬁnance should reduce those costs. On the other hand, simply signing up for a forbearance plan can make it impossible for a borrower to reﬁnance.6 Borrowers in forbearance cannot take advantage of low interest rates until forbearance ends, meaning that they will accrue interest at a high rate and run the risk that when they are ready to reﬁnance, rates will have returned to pre-crisis levels. A borrower who signs up for forbearance but chooses to continue making payments may get the worst of both worlds: no relief and no ability to take advantage of low rates. Another issue with forbearance is that borrowers appear to have a strong aversion to skipping monthly pay- ments, even when it is in their interests to do so.7 Some borrowers would do a cash-out reﬁnance but eschew forbearance for moral reasons, even though the economic implications are similar. Background and Data HARP and Other Government Streamlined Reﬁnances HARP was announced by the U.S. Department of Treasury in March 2009 and applied to loans that were guaranteed by Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac before June 2009. The purpose was to allow homeowners who had mark-to-market LTVs above 80 percent to take advantage of low prevailing mortgage rates. Before HARP, borrowers with LTVs between 80 percent and 100 percent could reﬁnance into a Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac loan only by obtaining private mortgage insurance, while borrowers with negative equity (that is, LTVs above 100 percent) were unable to reﬁnance at all. There were a few eligibility requirements of HARP. Borrowers had to be current on their payments, with no late payments in the previous six months, and no more than one late payment in the previous year. An LTV cap was According to a weekly survey run by the Mortgage Bankers' Association (MBA), 8.5 percent of bor- rowers were in forbearance plans as of May 31: https://www.mba.org/2020-press-releases/june/share-of-mortgage-loans-in-forbearance-increases-to-853.However, that includes forbearance on private market loans. Forbearance rates on Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac (Ginnie Mae) loans were 6.4 percent (11.83 percent). See https://www.blackknightinc.com/blog-posts/number-of-forbearance-plans-falls-for-first-time-since-crisis-began/. See https://www.cnbc.com/2020/05/12/coronavirus-some-homeowners-getting-mortgage-bailouts-by- mistake.html. See Gerardi et al. (2018). 4 initially set at 105 percent, but that cap increased to 125 percent in September 2009 and was completely eliminated in June 2012. Finally, borrowers were allowed to use the program only once.8 The underwriting process for HARP also evolved over time; manual underwriting requirements were eliminated, and documentation for borrower income was relaxed in 2012. In addi- tion, Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac acquisition fees (loan-level pricing adjustments) were substantially decreased. Finally, representations and warranties were eliminated in January 2013, so the originator had no liability in the event of a subsequent default. Altogether, approximately 3.5 million loans were reﬁnanced through HARP before the program ended in 2018. There is evidence that the program had beneﬁcial eﬀects by reducing mortgage default and increasing consumer spending (Agarwal et al., 2015; Karamon, McManus, and Zhu, 2017; and Abel and Fuster, 2019). Although HARP applied only to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac loans, the two principal Ginnie Mae loan programs-the Federal Housing Administration (FHA) and Department of Veteran Aﬀairs (VA)-have had their own streamlined reﬁnance programs for some time. FHA began its Streamline Reﬁnance (SLR) program in 1982.9 Like HARP, the SLR does not place any limits on the borrower's mark-to-market LTV, so borrowers with negative equity can use the program. Unlike HARP, the SLR does allow borrowers to extract equity, however, the cash-out amount is capped at $500. The program traditionally did not require updated credit report information, veriﬁcation of income and assets, or an updated property appraisal. However, a major policy change in 2009 required SLR borrowers to document employment and income.10 The VA streamlined reﬁnance program is called the interest rate reduction reﬁnance loan (IRRRL). The IRRRL program functions similarly to the SLR. It does not allow cash-out payments, but like the SLR, it allows borrowers to roll closing costs ("funding fee") into the loan balance.11 Current Reﬁnance Environment Figures 1 and 2 illustrate that borrowers have big incentives to reﬁnance right now. Figure 2 shows that the weighted average coupon (WAC) on an existing agency mortgage is still over 4 percent, or more than 3 percentage points higher than the return on a 10-year constant- maturity Treasury (CMT) bond. The gap between the WAC and 10-year CMT has not been 8The oﬃcial HARP announcement and links to additional program details can be found here: https:// www.treasury.gov/press-center/press-releases/Pages/200934145912322.aspx. See https://www.hud.gov/sites/documents/82-23ML.TXTfor formal announcement of the program. Another change prevented borrowers with high LTVs from rolling closing costs into the balance of the new loan. For more details on the SLR and an analysis of these policy changes on borrower outcomes, see DeFusco and Mondragon (2020). 11Further details can be found at https://www.va.gov/housing-assistance/home-loans/loan-types/interest-rate-reduction-loan/. 5 that big since early in the last decade, in the immediate aftermath of the ﬁnancial crisis. In addition, Figure 1 shows that homeowners have almost $20 trillion in equity in their homes. Though large in absolute terms, equity is also high relative to income. To be sure, it has not reached the heights attained in the last cycle, however, homeowners have had this much equity relative to income on only a few occasions over the previous 60 years. Figure 3, Figure 2. Incentives to Reﬁnance Interest rate in % 8 7 6 5 4 3 2 1 0 ւWAC 10-yr CMTր ւWAC-10-yr CMT 4 3 % 2 in Gap 1 0 2002 2005 2008 2011 2014 2017 2020 Notes: WAC is the weighted average coupon on an agency mortgage. A 10-yr CMT stands for the 10-year Treasury constant maturity rate. Source: JP Morgan displaying the MBA reﬁnance index, shows that despite these large reﬁnancing incentives, borrowers are not reﬁnancing as much as they have in previous periods of low rates. At the beginning of March, borrowers did reﬁnance at historically high levels, but they have since settled down to a rate considerably lower than the peaks observed in the early 2010s and nowhere near the levels observed in the early 2000s. As mentioned above, negative equity was the friction preventing borrowers from reﬁnancing in the 2010s. In contrast, the current friction preventing many borrowers from reﬁnancing and taking advantage of low rates is employment/income loss. However, the logic behind the original HARP still holds. Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and Ginnie Mae already hold the credit risk, so allowing borrowers to streamline reﬁnance without documenting employment and income will decrease rather than increase credit risk. 6 Figure 3. Reﬁnances and WAC 5/8/2020=100 250 200 ւ MBA Reﬁ Index 150 100 50 0 4 3 in % 2 Gap 1 տWAC-10-yr CMT 0 00 01 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 Notes: Reﬁnance index comes from the MBA and is normalized to 100 for the most recent observation. WAC is the weighted average coupon on an agency mortgage. 10-yr CMT stands for the 10-year Treasury constant maturity rate. Data and Summary Statistics We conduct the analysis using a 1 percent sample of mortgages in the Black Knight McDash servicing database that are insured by either Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, or Ginnie Mae, and that were reported to be active in February 2020 (the most recent month of data available to us).12 The full force of the COVID-19 pandemic did not hit the United States until mid- to late March, and thus the equity distributions that we report below do not reﬂect any pandemic-related housing price dynamics, and the summary statistics do not account for borrowers who have reﬁnanced since February. Table 1 displays summary statistics for our mortgage sample. We separate Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac loans (Panel A) from Ginnie Mae loans (Panel B), as we conduct our analysis for the two loan types separately below. LTV is mark-to-market, which we calculate by using the most up-to-date reported loan balance and then updating the house value using the cumulative growth (since mortgage origination) in the corresponding CoreLogic county- level repeat sale price index.13 After cleaning, we have 127,338 loans, of which 92,037 are Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac and 35,301 are Ginnie Mae. So far, there is little evidence of any signiﬁcant decline in house prices due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A decline in house prices would, of course, alter this calculation. 7 Table 1: Summary Statistics Panel A: Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac Loans Mean 10% 25% Median 75% 90% 95% Loan Amount in thousand $ 184 101 162 246 336 386 65 LTV in % 50 36 50 64 76 82 25 Interest Rate in % 4.3 3.75 4.12 4.75 5.38 5.88 3.38 30 year 4.45 3.62 3.88 4.25 4.75 5.5 6 15 year 3.45 2.88 3 3.38 3.75 4.12 4.38 Monthly Payment in $ 1147 688 1026 1493 1957 2286 480 Loan Age (in months) 71 37 66 91 124 172 21 Panel B: Ginnie Mae Loans Mean 25% Median 75% 90% 95% 10% Loan Amount in thousand $ 158 93 135 199 278 343 65 LTV in % 64 52 65 77 86 91 42 Interest Rate in % 4.24 3.75 4 4.75 5.38 5.75 3.38 30 year 4.26 3.38 3.75 4.12 4.75 5.38 5.75 15 year 3.42 2.88 3 3.38 3.75 4 4.25 Monthly Payment in $ 903 573 792 1109 1519 1834 420 Loan Age (in months) 73 40 72 98 124 139 22 Notes: The underlying data is a 1 percent sample of active loans as of February 2020 in the Black Knight McDash servicing database. The sample is further restricted to 15- and 30-yearﬁxed-rate mortgages with investor type equal to Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac (Panel A) and Ginnie Mae (Panel B). The LTV is mark- to-market, which is calculated using county-level CoreLogic repeat sale price indices. Source: Black Knight McDash Data, CoreLogic Solutions, authors' calculations. 8 Three facts stand out in the table. First, most borrowers have signiﬁcant equity in their homes. Both the mean and median Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac borrower have LTVs of only 50 percent, while 90 percent have LTVs of less than 76 percent. The low LTV distribution reﬂects the fact that Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac LTVs are typically low at origination (FHA usually oﬀers better rates for high LTV loans). In addition, as the bottom row in Panel A shows, the median borrower has enjoyed more than ﬁve years of strong house price appreci- ation.14 While the mean and median Ginnie Mae borrowers have less equity relative to their Fannie/Freddie counterparts, they still have signiﬁcant amounts in absolute terms (mean LTV of 64 percent and median LTV of 65 percent). Second, Table 1 shows that borrowers are paying high interest rates relative to what is available in the market. The MBA May 29, 2020, application survey shows conventional (that is, Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac) rates of 3.37 percent and 2.85 percent for 30- and 15- year ﬁxed-rate mortgages, respectively, and 3.46 percent for FHA 30-yearﬁxed-rate loans, meaning that about 90 percent of the borrowers in our sample could get a lower rate and, for the median borrower, the reduction would be quite dramatic.15 The median 30-yearﬁxed-rate mortgage (FRM) borrower could get a rate almost 90 basis points lower than they currently pay. Results We evaluate three potential reﬁnance policies. The ﬁrst is a HARP-like program that aims to minimize monthly payments while keeping loan balances constant. This program would unequivocally lower default risk. The second aims to increase household liquidity by allowing cash-out reﬁs with an LTV as high as 90 percent, which would raise default risk. The third program is a hybrid between the ﬁrst two policies-cash-out payments and a reduction in monthly payments-that would hold the risk of default constant at pre-COVID-19 levels. Minimizing Monthly Payments The ﬁrst policy follows the original HARP program quite closely and seeks to minimize monthly payments by reﬁnancing borrowers into lower rates while keeping the mortgage 14House price appreciation has, thus far, continued during the COVID-19 pandemic. For example, the Case-Shiller20-City Composite Index increased from 219.86 in February to 222.21 in March (https://us.spi ndices/indicators/sp-corelogic-case-shiller-20-city-composite-home-price-nsa-index#overview.) 15The MBA survey produces an index rate slightly diﬀerent from the index rate produced by the Freddie Mac survey mentioned in the introduction, but we use the MBA here because it includes FHA loans. It is also important to note that there is no risk-based pricing in the FHA and VA programs. There are loan- level pricing adjustments (LLPAs) for GSE mortgages that borrowers with relatively lower credit scores and higher LTV ratios typically have to pay; however, we assume that these LLPAs would not be applied to the streamlined program that we consider below. 9 balances constant. Borrowers reﬁnance into the same type of loan they had previously (15- year FRM to 15-year FRM) and do not receive any cash-out payment. We set the interest rates to r30 = 3.3 percent and r15 = 2.8 percent for 30-year and 15-year mortgages (roughly consistent with the Freddie Mac survey at the end of May 2020). We consider two diﬀerent assumptions with respect to the maturity of the new loans. First, we assume that the maturity is reset to its original length, so that a 30-year FRM with a term of 22 years remaining is reset to 30 years. In a second set of calculations, we assume that the loan maturities are not recast but are instead set at the length of the remaining terms (that is, a 30-year FRM with a term of 22 years remaining is reﬁnanced into a FRM with a 22-year maturity). Finally, we assume, as with the HARP program, that there are no closing costs, borrowers need not document income or assets, and there is no cap on the LTV ratio. We display the eﬀects of this reﬁnance program on the distribution of monthly payments in the ﬁrst row of Tables 2 and 3 in columns (1) through (3) for Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae borrowers, respectively.16 Panel A in each table assumes that the maturities are recast, while Panel B holds the maturities constant. In Panel A of Table 2, the mean Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac borrower receives a monthly payment reduction of just over $280. The distribution is slightly skewed, as the median borrower receives less ($230) while 10 percent of borrowers receive a reduction of more than $520. In Panel B, we see that the payment reductions are signiﬁcantly smaller when the maturities are not reset, which is not surprising given the high average age of the loan in our sample (see the bottom row in Panel A of Table 1). In this scenario, the median payment reduction is only $78, while the mean is $97. In Table 3 we see that the payment reductions are lower for Ginnie Mae borrowers. Assuming that maturities are recast, the mean (median) Ginnie Mae borrower is able to lower their payment by $197 ($162). When maturities are held constant, the average (median) payment decreases by $73 ($58). The smaller payment reductions for Ginnie Mae loans are the result of two factors, which can be seen in Table 1: lower initial principal balances and lower initial rates. In addition to providing increased cash ﬂow for borrowers, reﬁnancing aﬀects default risk, which matters to both borrowers and lenders. We estimate the eﬀect of reﬁnancing on default risk by using estimates from Fuster and Willen (2017) to build a very simple model of default.17 Roughly, our model says that a 1 percentage point reduction in the ratio of monthly payment to loan balance reduces the default hazard 30 percent (that is, from 1.0 Details of a selection of the calculations are in Section 1 of the appendix. Fuster and Willen (2017) estimate the treatment eﬀect of payment changes by focusing on a sample of borrowers who received large payment reductions when payments on their adjustable rate mortgages fell in 2010. They also estimate the eﬀect of LTV by measuring the diﬀerences in default hazards for borrowers with diﬀerent mark-to-market LTVs while controlling for origination LTV. 10 Table 2: Summary of Streamlined Reﬁnance Experiments: Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac Loans Panel A: Assume Full Recast of Loan to Original Term Payment Change Cash Out Default Hazard (in thousands of (in $/month) (relative to base) $) Mean Median 90% Mean Median 90% Mean Median 90% (1) Minimum -283 -229 -522 - - - 0.56 0.63 0.78 Payment (2) Max - - - 54.3 45.6 101.7 1.31 1.27 1.63 Cash Out (3) Iso- -96 -80 -174 37.8 30.4 73.0 - - - default (3a) r30 = 2.5%, -136 -117 -244 50.8 43.1 93.2 - - - r15 = 2.0% Panel B: Assume No Change in Termination Date Payment Change Cash Out Default Hazard (in thousands of (in $/month) (relative to base) $) Mean Median 90% Mean Median 90% Mean Median 90% (1) Minimum -97 -78 -199 - - - 0.82 0.83 0.94 Payment (2) Max - - - 16.5 12.9 35.4 1.09 1.08 1.21 Cash Out (3) Iso- -37 -24 -81 11.1 8.9 23.1 - - - default (3a) r30 = 2.5%, -69 -49 -143 20.9 17.9 40.0 - - - r15 = 2.0% Notes: In the baseline calculations, borrowers with 30-yearﬁxed-rate mortgages reﬁnance at R30 = 3.3 percent and those with 15-yearﬁxed-rate mortgages reﬁnance at R15 = 2.5 percent. For Panel B, no change in termination date implies that a borrower with N years left on their 30-year mortgage reﬁnances into a new N year mortgage. Source: Authors' calculations using Black Knight McDash Data. 11 Table 3: Summary of Streamlined Reﬁnance Experiments: Ginnie Mae Loans Panel A: Assume Full Recast of Loan to Original Term Payment Change Cash Out Default Hazard (in thousands of (in $/month) (relative to base) $) Mean Median 90% Mean Median 90% Mean Median 90% (1) Minimum -197 -162 -359 - - - 0.62 0.67 0.82 Payment (2) Max - - - 35.0 29.5 70.5 1.26 1.26 1.65 Cash Out (3) Iso- -93 -73 -176 22.9 18.7 47.4 - - - default (3a) r30 = 2.5%, -138 -110 -256 31.2 27.0 60.9 - - - r15 = 2.0% Panel B: Assume No Change in Termination Date Payment Change Cash Out Default Hazard (in thousands of (in $/month) (relative to base) $) Mean Median 90% Mean Median 90% Mean Median 90% (1) Minimum -73 -58 -153 - - - 0.84 0.86 0.99 Payment (2) Max - - - 9.8 8.4 22.3 1.06 1.07 1.20 Cash Out (3) Iso- -38 -21 -81 6.3 5.5 14.6 - - - default (3a) r30 = 2.5%, -73 -47 -155 13.1 12.0 25.2 - - - r15 = 2.0% Notes: In the baseline calculations, borrowers with 30-year FRMs reﬁnance at R30 = 3.3 percent and those with 15-year FRMs reﬁnance at R15 = 2.5 percent. For Panel B, no change in termination date implies that a borrower with N years left on their 30-year mortgage reﬁnances into a new N year mortgage. Source: Authors' calculations using Black Knight McDash Data. 12 to 0.7), and a 10 percentage point increase in LTV increases the default hazard by about 20 percent (for example, from 1.0 to 1.2).18 Columns (7) through (9) in the ﬁrst row of Tables 2 and 3 show the change in the distribution of monthly default hazards from the HARP-like reﬁnance policy. When we assume that maturities are reset, default risks associated with mean and median Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac mortgages each fall by about 40 percent. If we do not recast the maturities, the decline in default risk is lower, since the monthly payments do not decrease by nearly as much. In that case, the default hazard of the median (mean) Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac loan decreases by 17 percent (18 percent). The corresponding default hazard eﬀects for Ginnie Mae loans displayed in Table 3 are slightly smaller since the payment declines are smaller. The mean (median) Ginnie loan experiences a 38 percent (33 percent) decline in the default hazard when maturities are recast and a 16 percent (14 percent) decline when maturities are held constant. Maximizing Cash-Out Payments In a more traditional economic contraction, a $280 increase in spending power might be an eﬀective tool once it is magniﬁed by an appropriate multiplier. However, in the current situation, the value of a ﬂow payment reduction might be more limited. Given the severe restrictions on economic activity, many households simply cannot spend more, so $280 would have little to no eﬀect. At the same time, other households cannot supply basic subsistence needs, so $280 would not help much. To address this, we consider, as shown in row (2) of Tables 2 and 3, a second experiment in which we maximize household cash by keeping the monthly payment the same and using the reduced interest rate to increase the loan balance and generate cash-out payments. This experiment deviates from the original HARP and the VA's IRRRL program, which did not allow any cash-out payment, as well as from the SLR program, which caps cash-out at $500. We allow borrowers to extract equity until their LTV reaches 90 percent.19 Again, we reset loan maturities back to their initial levels in Panel A, while we hold maturities constant in Panel B. We report statistics from the distribution of maximum cash-out amounts in columns (4) through (6) and the distribution of the change in default hazards in columns (7) through (9). We estimate that the average (median) household in the Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac sample could take out a maximum of $54,300 ($45,600). However, most of this is driven by extended amortization, as the eﬀect of the interest rate alone, shown in Panel B of Table 2, is only 18Further details are located in the appendix. 19LTVs of 90 percent are not uncommon, especially for FHA borrowers. Although there is a concern that such a high LTV has less of a cushion against declines in house prices, so far during the COVID-19 pandemic, house prices have continued to rise (see footnote 14). 13 $16,500 ($12,900). The cash-out numbers are lower across the board for the Ginnie Mae borrowers. As shown in Table 3, the average (median) household in the Ginnie Mae sample could take out $35,000 ($29,500) if maturities are recast, and $9,800 ($8,400) if maturities are held constant. While generating substantial resources for borrowers, this cash-out maximizing plan leads to substantial increases in default risk. Under the maturity reset policy, the default hazard associated with the average Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac (Ginnie Mae) loan increases more than 30 percent (25 percent). The tables makes it clear that the greater the beneﬁt to the borrower, the greater the increase in default risk, as the average default hazard increases by more than 60 percent for the 10 percent of Fannie/Freddie borrowers who could take more than $100,000 in cash-out payments. Thus, there is a reasonable argument that such a plan goes against the basic idea that the government agencies should ignore the risks because they already hold them.20 An Iso-Default Policy The third and ﬁnal policy experiment that we evaluate is a hybrid between the ﬁrst two policies. In this experiment, we calculate what we call the "iso-default" level of cash-out payments that keeps default risk constant for each borrower. Since default risk is monotonically increasing in leverage and decreasing in payment size, the iso-default level of cash-out payments will always be lower than the maximum amount that we calculated under the previous policy experiment. Table 2 shows that minimizing the payment reduces default risk by about 40 percent for the median Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac loan. Our model says that a 10 percentage point increase in LTV increases the default hazard by about 20 percent. To be sure, the increase in loan balance also increases the payment and the default rate. However, as row (3) of Table 2 shows, the median Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac borrowers can reduce payments by about $80 per month and take out more than $30,000 in cash without increasing default risk for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Row (3) of Table 3 shows that the median Ginnie Mae borrower can take out almost $19,000 in cash and reduce payments by just over $70 without an increase in default risk.21 There is also a concern that borrowers could "strategically" choose to use the extracted funds for purposes other than making their mortgage payments, leaving the GSEs and FHA/VA on the hook for the higher principal balance. However, we think the risk of this is small. As discussed in the introduction, all evidence points to borrowers making their mortgage payments even when doing so is not in their best interest. While default risk is constant, the eﬀect on proﬁtability is ambiguous and depends on the size of the guarantee fee and the level of expected ﬂow losses on the loan. 14 Discussion One aspect of the above analysis that is worth spending a bit more discussion on is what to assume about the interest rate that borrowers in a streamlined reﬁnance plan could obtain.22 In our baseline speciﬁcation, we assume that borrowers pay a rate roughly equal to the Freddie Mac Primary Market Survey rate. But one argument for the unusually wide spread between the primary and secondary mortgage rates is that lenders are concerned about the potential for income loss and forbearance due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fannie and Freddie insure all credit losses, but there are still large risks for lenders in the securitization process, particularly related to the possibility that the borrower will enter forbearance before Fannie and Freddie or Ginnie purchase the loan. Figure 4 shows that the primary-secondary spread grew from 100 basis points before the emergence of COVID-19 in mid-February to almost 200 basis points after forbearance became a ﬁrst-order issue for lenders. A HARP-type reﬁnance program would relieve originators of any risks associated with forbearance and, potentially, could reduce the primary-secondary spread. The line labeled "counterfactual" in the ﬁgure shows what the 30-year rate would be if the primary-secondary spread remained at 2019 levels.23 Row (3a) of both panels in Tables 2 and 3 shows the beneﬁts of the iso-default plan with the lower counterfactual rates (2.5 percent for 30-year FRMs and 2.0 percent for 15-year FRMs). If the maturities are reset, the median Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac borrower would obtain a $117 monthly payment reduction (compared with $80) and would be able to take out about $43,000 in cash (compared with $30,000). The median Ginnie Mae borrower would obtain a $110 payment reduction (compared with $73) and could take out $27,000 in cash (compared with $18,700). It would also be of interest to understand the potential welfare gains of these various programs. While our iso-default policy would keep default risk constant at its pre-COVID-19 levels, it is possible that the welfare gains to borrowers from being able to extract additional equity would oﬀset an increase in default risk. Especially if a streamlined reﬁnance program were already in place ex ante, it could act as an automatic stabilizer for existing homeowners and therefore prevent the need for action by Congress. Unfortunately, while this question is of interest, answering it would require a model and is therefore beyond the scope of this paper. Lastly, there are, of course, potential general equilibrium eﬀects of such a policy on MBS prices. Agency MBS prices are highly dependent on investors' expectations of future prepayment rates, with higher expected prepayment rates lowering MBS values. Since a 22We abstract from the general equilibrium eﬀects on the demand for mortgage credit on the grounds that the total volume of new debt will be small relative to the market. 23We also calculate the counterfactual rate assuming that the primary-secondary spread equaled its average level in 2018 and ﬁnd virtually identical results. 15 streamlined reﬁnance program would increase prepayment rates, it would probably have a negative impact on MBS values. However, we do not think this is a major concern. COVID-19 was an shock that, ceteris paribus, lowered the probability of prepayment due to widespread job and income losses. This has almost certainly contributed to high MBS prices since the end of March 2020. A streamlined reﬁnance program would mitigate this eﬀect by bringing prepayment rates back in line with what was expected pre-COVID and therefore have little impact on investors' returns. Figure 4. Decomposition of the Evolution of the Conforming Mortgage Rate 4.0 3.5 ← Conforming Mortgage Rate 3.0 Counterfactual % 2.5 ←Conforming Mortgage Rate in 2.0 Rate 1.5 1.0 ← MBS Yield 0.5 0.0 15 22 29 07 14 21 28 04 11 18 25 02 09 16 Feburary March April May Notes: Conforming Mortgage Rate is the average rate associated with loans below the conforming loan limit and is taken from Optimal Blue (https://www2.optimalblue.com/obmmi/). MBS Yield is the current coupon in the TBA (to-be-announced) market, which is available from JP Morgan Markets. The Counterfactual Conforming Mortgage Rate is calculated by taking the MBS Yield and adding the average 2019 primary- secondary spread, deﬁned here as the spread between the MBS Yields and the conforming mortgage rate. Conclusion Recent turmoil in labor markets from the COVID-19 pandemic has made it diﬃcult for many mortgage borrowers experiencing ﬁnancial distress to reﬁnance into the prevailing, historically low market rates. In addition, it is even more diﬃcult for these borrowers to access the substantial housing equity that many have accumulated from recent years of robust 16 house price growth. This article evaluates a streamlined reﬁnance program in the spirit of HARP that would allow households with government-insured loans to reﬁnance into lower rates without needing to document income or employment. We consider a straight rate- reﬁ program that minimizes payments while holding the loan balance constant as well as a cash-out program that maximizes equity extraction while holding payments ﬁxed. Finally, we consider a hybrid program that both lowers mortgage payments and allows borrowers to extract equity but keeps default risk constant. We ﬁnd large potential payment savings for Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and Ginnie Mae borrowers from a HARP-likerate-reﬁnance program. The average Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac borrower could save approximately $280, while the average Ginnie Mae borrower could save almost $200 per month. These monthly savings would, in turn, lead to substantial declines in default risk. Including a cash-out component but restricting the amount of equity extraction to keep default risk constant results in a lower but nontrivial payment decline and a substantial cash windfall that ﬁnancial distressed borrowers could use to help smooth consumption. For example, under the hybrid plan, we estimate that the median Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac borrower could reduce payments by $80 per month and extract more than $30,000 in equity. Such a program could be used as an alternative to forbearance that would enable borrowers to avoid delinquency. 17 Kristopher Gerardi is a financial economist and senior policy advisor in the research department at the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. His email address is Kristopher.Gerardi@atl.frb.org. Lara Loewenstein is a research economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland. Her email is Lara.Loewenstein@clev.frb.org. Paul Willenis a senior economist and policy advisor in the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston's research department. His email is Paul.Willen@bos.frb.org. The views expressed herein are those of the authors and do not indicate concurrence by the Federal Reserve Banks of Atlanta, Cleveland, or Boston; the principals of the Board of Governors; or the Federal Reserve System. The authors thank Bob Avery, Daniel Cooper, Andreas Fuster, Ed Golding, Laurie Goodman, Nikolay Gospodinov, Debbie Lucas, María Luengo-Prado, Giovanni Olivei, Joe Peek, and participants in the MIT-Urban Housing Finance Call and an online workshop at FHFA for helpful comments and suggestions. They especially thank Daniel Sexton for excellent research assistance. 18 References Abel, Joshua, and Andreas Fuster. 2019. "How Do Mortgage Reﬁnances Aﬀect Debt, Default, and Spending? Evidence from HARP." American Economic Journal: Macroeconomics Forthcoming. Agarwal, Sumit, Gene Amromin, Souphala Chomsisengphet, Tomasz Piskorski, Amit Seru, and Vincent Yao. 2015. "Mortgage Reﬁnancing, Consumer Spending, and Competition: Evidence from the Home Aﬀordable Reﬁnancing Program." Technical Report. NBER Working Paper 21512. doi:https://doi.org/10.3386/w21512. DeFusco, Anthony, and John Mondragon. 2020. "No Job, No Money, No Reﬁ: Frictions to Reﬁnancing in a Recession." Journal of Finance doi:https://doi.org/10.1111/joﬁ.12952. Di Maggio, Marco, Amir Kermani, Benjamin J Keys, Tomasz Piskorski, Rodney Ramcharan, Amit Seru, and Vincent Yao. 2017. "Interest Rate Pass-Through: Mortgage Rates, Household Consumption, and Voluntary Deleveraging." American Economic Review 107(11): 3550-88. doi:https://doi.org/10.1257/aer.20141313. Fuster, Andreas, and Paul Willen. 2017. "Payment Size, Negative Equity, and Mortgage Default." American Economic Journal: Economic Policy 9(4): 167-191. doi:https://doi. org/10.1257/pol.20150007. Gerardi, Kristopher, Kyle F Herkenhoﬀ, Lee E Ohanian, and Paul S Willen. 2018. "Can't Pay or Won't Pay? Unemployment, Negative Equity, and Strategic Default." The Review of Financial Studies 31(3): 1098-1131. doi:https://doi.org/10.1093/rfs/hhx115. Gupta, Arpit, and Christopher Hansman. 2019. "Selection, Leverage, and Default in the Mortgage Market." Available at SSRN 3315896 doi:https://doi.org/10.2139/ssrn.3315896. Karamon, Kadiri, Douglas McManus, and Jun Zhu. 2017. "Reﬁnance and Mortgage De- fault: A Regression Discontinuity Analysis of HARP's Impact on Default Rates." The Journal of Real Estate Finance and Economics 55(4): 457-475. doi:https://doi.org/10. 1007/s11146-016-9566-z. 19 Appendix 1. Examples Let πin be the annual annuity factor for a mortgage with annual interest rate i and remaining term n in years. i(1 + i)n πin = (1 + i)n − 1. The annual payment for a given mortgage is then the product of πin and the unpaid balance. In all of our calculations, we set the new interest rates to r30 = 3.3 percent and r15 = 2.8 percent for 30-year and 15-year mortgages (roughly consistent with the Freddie Mac survey at the end of May 2020). The examples in Table 4 are all for loans that are recast to their original term. Column 1 of Table 4 contains the details of the mortgage with the median payment change in the minimizing payments scenario. It is a 15-year mortgage with a 3.25 percent interest rate. To calculate the payment change we calculate a new annuity factor using an interest rate of 2.8 percent, calculate the new payment, and take the diﬀerence. The change in the default probability is calculated using Equation 5 below, where βπ = −30. Column 2 contains the details of the mortgage with the median balance change in the maximizing cash-out scenario, which is a 30-year mortgage with a 4 percent interest rate. We ﬁnd the new balance by calculating the new annuity factor and then setting the new payment equal to the original. The change in default probability is derived from Equation 6 below where βL = 1.885. Column 3 is the mortgage with the median payment change in the iso-default scenario, which is a 30-year mortgage with a 3.99 interest rate. The new loan amount is calculated using the new annuity factor and Equation 7 below and the same values for βπ and βL as used above. 2. Mapping between Mortgage Payments and Default Rates In this section, we show the details of the mapping that we develop between monthly mortgage payment changes and changes in default risk. The mapping is based on the analysis of Fuster and Willen (2017), which estimates the causal eﬀect of payment reductions on 20 Minimizing Maximizing Iso-Default Payments Cash-Out Original Term (months) 180 360 360 Current Value ($) 210,742 442,030 375,053 Current UPB ($) 105,329 303,321 130,106 Term Remaining (months) 133.33 326.31 217.76 Current Rate (%) 3.25 4.00 3.99 Current Annuity Factor 0.109 0.061 0.078 Current Payment ($) 11,446 18,501 10,212 Current LTV (%) 69 69 35 New UPB ($) 105,329 348,960 174,404 New Rate (%) 2.80 3.30 3.30 New Annuity Factor 0.083 0.053 0.053 New Payment ($) 8,696 18,501 9,246 New LTV (%) 50% 79% 47% Payment ($/Year) 2750 0 966 Payment Change ($/Month) 229 0 80 Balance 0 45,639 44,298 Table 4: EXAMPLE CALCULATIONS. NOTE: All three examples are Fannie or Freddie mortgages from the top panel of Table 2, assuming loans are recast to their original term. Column provides the details for the mortgage with the median payment change in the minimizing payments policy. Column (2) contains the details for the mortgage with the median balance change in the maximizing cash-out proposal. Column (3) is the borrower with the median payment change in the iso-default scenario. default probabilities using variation created by contractually speciﬁed downward rate resets in a sample of interest-only,non-agency,adjustable-rate mortgages originated in the 2005-06 period. We also use Fuster and Willen's estimates of the sensitivity of default risk to cross-sectional variation in LTV ratios to develop a mapping between LTVs and default hazards. However, those estimates are not causal in nature and thus should be interpreted with caution.24 We start with a log default hazard function: log(Pk(d)) = αk + βππk + βLLT Vk, (1) where Pk(d) is the probability of default for loan k, πk is the mortgage k's annuity factor, and LT Vk is mortgage k's LTV ratio, which is equal to Lk/Vk, the principal balance of the 24For a discussion of estimating the treatment eﬀects of LTV changes, see Gupta and Hansman (2019). 21 loan over the value of underlying collateral. Using column 1 of Table A.1 in Fuster and Willen (2017), we can calculate approximate values of βπ and βL as follows. A reduction of 0.04 in the annuity factor, holding LTV constant, multiplies the default hazard by a factor of 0.3, which implies that:25 log(Pk(d)|π′) − log(Pk(d)|π) = βπ(πk′ − πk) log(0.3) − log(1) = βπ · (−0.04) βπ = log(0.3) = −30. 0.04 When πk is held constant, increasing LTV from 0.85 to 1.05 increases the default probability by .585/.401 so log(Pk(d)|LT V ′) − log(Pk(d)|LT V ) = βL(LT Vk′ − LT Vk) log(.585) − log(0.401) = βL · 0.2 βL = log(1.45) = 1.885. 0.2 Using the deﬁnition of LTV and πk we transform equation (1): log(p)k = α + βL,kLk + βπk ,k · πLk, (2) where βL,k ≡ βL/Vk, and βπk ,k ≡ βπk /Lk. The transformation means that equation (2) measures the eﬀect on default of the loan balance (not the LTV) and the monthly payment in dollars (not as a percentage of the loan balance). Suppose we start with π0 and L0 and assume that Lk = L0 and Vk = V , so βπ,k = βπ/L0 and βL,k = βL/V . Suppose a loan leads to annuity factor πN and loan balance LN . Then taking diﬀerences of equation (2) yields: log(p)N − log(p)0 = βL (LN − L0) + βπ (πN LN − π0L0) (3) = V L0 L0 (4) V + πN (LN − L0) + βπ · (πN − π0). βL βπ Assume the annuity factor falls (πN < π0). We can now consider three policies. 25The analysis in Fuster and Willen (2017) focuses on interest-only (IO) mortgages, in which case the annuity factor is the interest rate (on a mortgage with a term of inﬁnity). We are assuming that the same reduction in the annuity factor on a non-IO mortgage results in the same drop in probability of default. 22 1. No change in balance, log(p)N − log(p)0 = βπ · (πN − π0). (5) LTV stays the same and payment goes down, so default goes down. 2. Increase the balance to keep monthly payment constant (that is, πN LN = π0L0), log(p)N − log(p)0 = βL (LN − L0) = βLL0 (π0 − πN ). (6) V V πN Payment stays the same and LT V goes up, so default goes up. 3. Increase balance just enough to maintain default ratet, allowing for a maximum LTV of 0.9 percen. Set βL+ β 0 πN ! LN∗ = min L0 + βπ π0 − πN , 0.9V , (7) π V L then PN − P0 = 0. In LT V terms, LT V ∗ = min LT V0 + π0 − πN , 0.9 . (8) βL πN N + ! βπ LT V0 23 Attachments Original document

