Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Federal Reserve Board adjusts terms of Main Street Lending Program to better target support to smaller businesses that employ millions of workers and are facing continued revenue shortfalls due to the pandemic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/30/2020 | 11:15am EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Friday adjusted the terms of the Main Street Lending Program in two important ways to better target support to smaller businesses that employ millions of workers and are facing continued revenue shortfalls due to the pandemic. In particular, the minimum loan size for three Main Street facilities available to for-profit and non-profit borrowers has been reduced from $250,000 to $100,000 and the fees have been adjusted to encourage the provision of these smaller loans. The Board and Department of the Treasury also issued a new frequently asked question clarifying that Paycheck Protection Program loans of up to $2 million may be excluded for purposes of determining the maximum loan size under the Main Street Lending Program, if certain requirements are met, which should also help smaller businesses access Main Street loans.

The Main Street Lending Program supports lending to small and medium-sized for-profit businesses and nonprofit organizations that were in sound financial condition before the COVID-19 pandemic but lack access to credit on reasonable terms. To allow borrowers time to recover from the pandemic, the program offers several five-year loan options, with deferred principal and interest payments for qualified businesses and nonprofits. Loan documents reflecting the new terms are expected to be available to registered lenders within the next week.

To date, the Main Street program has made almost 400 loans totaling $3.7 billion, providing support to businesses from a wide range of industries. The program was established with the approval of the Treasury Secretary and with $75 billion in equity provided by the Treasury Department from the CARES Act.

For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955.

Disclaimer

Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 15:14:07 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:26aISS Supports Land & Buildings' Call for Special Meeting of AIV Shareholders
BU
11:25aALGOWATT S P A : Updating of the recovery and relaunch plan and corporate events calendar
PU
11:25aVolume of foreign exchange market currency/Dinar
PU
11:25aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK FEDERAL GRID OF UNIFIED ENERGY SYSTEM : Federal Grid Company Announces 9M 2020 RAS Results
PU
11:25aELIXIR ENERGY : Initial Director's Interest Notice replacing prior release
PU
11:25aELIXIR ENERGY : Final Director's Interest Notice
PU
11:25aWELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES : Introduces Six New Digital Health Applications on its “apps.health” Marketplace
PU
11:25aMonetary and Financial Developments Report
PU
11:25aMOMENTUM METROPOLITAN : Availability of the Annual Financial Statements for MML for the year ended 30 June 2020
PU
11:25aInflation Outlook and Analysis Report – September 2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Tech earnings tsunami buoys Alphabet, sinks Apple
2World stocks take fresh dip as COVID infection rate weighs
3ALPHABET INC. : Alphabet sales growth revived as advertisers flock back to Google
4APPLE INC. : APPLE : late iPhone launch temporarily wiped $100 billion off its stock value
5ASTRAZENECA PLC : BioNTech CEO expects data from late-stage study soon

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group