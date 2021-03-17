Federal Reserve Board and Federal Open Market Committee release economic projections from the March 16-17 FOMC meeting

The attached tables and charts released on Wednesday summarize the economic projections made by Federal Open Market Committee participants in conjunction with the March 16-17 meeting.
Projections (PDF) | Accessible Materials
