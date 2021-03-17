Log in
Federal Reserve Board and Federal Open Market Committee release economic projections from the March 16-17 FOMC meeting

03/17/2021 | 06:22pm GMT
The attached tables and charts released on Wednesday summarize the economic projections made by Federal Open Market Committee participants in conjunction with the March 16-17 meeting.

Projections (PDF) | Accessible Materials

For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955.

Disclaimer

Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System published this content on 17 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2021 18:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
