Federal Reserve Board and Federal Open Market Committee release economic projections from the September 15-16 FOMC meeting

09/16/2020 | 02:20pm EDT

The attached table and charts released on Wednesday summarize the economic projections and the target federal funds rate projections made by Federal Open Market Committee participants for the September 15-16 meeting.

The table will be incorporated into a summary of economic projections released with the minutes of the September 15-16 meeting. Summaries of economic projections are released quarterly.

Projections (PDF) | Accessible Materials

For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955.

Disclaimer

Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System published this content on 16 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2020 18:19:03 UTC
