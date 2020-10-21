Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by Allfunds Bank S.A.U.

The Federal Reserve Board on Wednesday announced the approval of the application by Allfunds Bank S.A.U., Madrid, Spain, to establish a representative office in Miami, Florida pursuant to section 10(a) of the International Banking Act of 1978.
