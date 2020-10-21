Log in
Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by Allfunds Bank S.A.U.

10/21/2020 | 04:40pm EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Wednesday announced the approval of the application by Allfunds Bank S.A.U., Madrid, Spain, to establish a representative office in Miami, Florida pursuant to section 10(a) of the International Banking Act of 1978.

Attached is the order relating to this action.

For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955.

Disclaimer

Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System published this content on 21 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2020 20:39:06 UTC

