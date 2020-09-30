Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Federal Reserve Board announces it will extend for an additional quarter several measures to ensure that large banks maintain a high level of capital resilience

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/30/2020 | 04:40pm EDT

Due to the continued economic uncertainty from the coronavirus response, the Federal Reserve Board on Wednesday announced it will extend for an additional quarter several measures to ensure that large banks maintain a high level of capital resilience.

For the fourth quarter of this year, large banks-those with more than $100 billion in total assets-will be prohibited from making share repurchases. Additionally, dividend payments will be capped and tied to a formula based on recent income. The capital positions of large banks have remained strong during the third quarter while such restrictions were in place.

In June, the Board released the results of its annual stress test and additional analysis, which found that all large banks were sufficiently capitalized. Nonetheless, in light of the economic uncertainty, the Board put several restrictions in place to preserve bank capital, which provides a cushion against loan losses and supports lending. Later this year, the Board will conduct a second stress test to further test the resiliency of large banks. Results will be released by the end of the year.

For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955.

Disclaimer

Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System published this content on 30 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2020 20:39:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:48pHARROW HEALTH, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04:48pSOLAR CAPITAL LTD. : Schedules the Release of its Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2020
AQ
04:48pEUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP : Announces a Consent Solicitation in Respect of Its Senior Notes and EC Finance plc's Senior Secured Notes
BU
04:48pPomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in STAAR Surgical Company of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - STAA
PR
04:48pBAYLX, INC. Receives US FDA Clearance of COVID-19 IND Application For Umbilical Cord Tissue Mesenchymal Stem Cells Product
BU
04:48pMEDTRONIC : Justice Department Opens Ventilator Antitrust Probe Focused on Medtronic
DJ
04:48pSolar Capital Ltd. Schedules the Release of its Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2020
GL
04:47pCITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC/RI : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:47pCARDLYTICS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04:47pKENTUCKY FIRST FEDERAL BANCORP : 10-K/A - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COVESTRO AG : Covestro buys DSM's resins unit for 1.6 bln euros
2EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP SA : EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP : partners with Routes Car Rental in Canada, with its Eur..
3BOOHOO GROUP PLC : BOOHOO : Buoyant Boohoo lifts profit despite supply chain scandal
4ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : Royal Dutch Shell plc Shell Third Quarter 2020 -2-
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : Wall Street closes higher as stimulus talks progress

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group