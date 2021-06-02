Log in
Federal Reserve Board announces plans to begin winding down the portfolio of the Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility

06/02/2021 | 04:45pm EDT
The Federal Reserve Board on Wednesday announced plans to begin winding down the portfolio of the Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility (SMCCF), a temporary emergency lending facility that closed on December 31st, 2020. The SMCCF proved vital in restoring market functioning last year, supporting the availability of credit for large employers, and bolstering employment through the COVID-19 pandemic.

SMCCF portfolio sales will be gradual and orderly, and will aim to minimize the potential for any adverse impact on market functioning by taking into account daily liquidity and trading conditions for exchange traded funds and corporate bonds. The Federal Reserve Bank of New York, which manages the operations of the SMCCF, will announce additional details soon and before sales begin.

The SMCCF was established with the approval of the Treasury Secretary and equity provided by the Treasury Department under the CARES Act.

For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955

Disclaimer

Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System published this content on 02 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2021 20:44:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
