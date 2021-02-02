Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement action with Hua Nan Commercial Bank Limited and Hua Nan Commercial Bank Limited New York Agency

The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced the termination of the enforcement action listed below:

Hua Nan Commercial Bank Limited, Taipei City, Taiwan and Hua Nan Commercial Bank Limited New York Agency, New York, New York

Cease and Desist Order dated April 19, 2018 (PDF)

Terminated January 27, 2021

