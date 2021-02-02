Log in
Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement action with Hua Nan Commercial Bank Limited and Hua Nan Commercial Bank Limited New York Agency

02/02/2021 | 11:18am EST
The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced the termination of the enforcement action listed below:

Hua Nan Commercial Bank Limited, Taipei City, Taiwan and Hua Nan Commercial Bank Limited New York Agency, New York, New York
Cease and Desist Order dated April 19, 2018 (PDF)
Terminated January 27, 2021

Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.

For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955.

Disclaimer

Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System published this content on 02 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2021 16:17:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
