Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement action with Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. and Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. New York Branch

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the termination of the enforcement action listed below:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A., Turin, Italy and Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. New York Branch, New York, New York
Written Agreement, dated March 2, 2007 (PDF)
Terminated August 31, 2021
