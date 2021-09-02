Log in
Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement action with Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. and Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. New York Branch

09/02/2021 | 11:12am EDT
The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the termination of the enforcement action listed below:

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A., Turin, Italy and Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. New York Branch, New York, New York
Written Agreement, dated March 2, 2007 (PDF)
Terminated August 31, 2021

Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.

For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955.

Disclaimer

Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System published this content on 02 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2021 15:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
