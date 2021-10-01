Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement action with UBS AG and UBS AG Stamford Branch

The Federal Reserve Board on Friday announced the termination of the enforcement action listed below:
UBS AG, Zurich, Switzerland and UBS AG Stamford Branch, Stamford, Connecticut
Cease and Desist Order, dated May 20, 2015 (PDF)
Terminated September 23, 2021
