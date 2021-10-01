Log in
Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement action with UBS AG and UBS AG Stamford Branch

10/01/2021 | 11:22am EDT
The Federal Reserve Board on Friday announced the termination of the enforcement action listed below:

UBS AG, Zurich, Switzerland and UBS AG Stamford Branch, Stamford, Connecticut
Cease and Desist Order, dated May 20, 2015 (PDF)
Terminated September 23, 2021

Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.

For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955.

Disclaimer

Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System published this content on 01 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2021 15:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
