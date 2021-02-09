Federal Reserve Board announces the second extension of a rule to bolster the effectiveness of the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program (PPP)

FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM 12 CFR Part 215 Regulation O; Docket No. R-1740 RIN 7100-AG 10 Loans to Executive Officers, Directors, and Principal Shareholders of Member Banks AGENCY: Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (Board). ACTION: Interim final rule with request for comment. SUMMARY: On April 17 and July 15, 2020, the Board issued two interim final rules to except certain loans made through June 30 and August 8, 2020, respectively, that are guaranteed under the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program from the requirements of section 22(h) of the Federal Reserve Act and the Board's Regulation O. The Board is issuing this interim final rule to further extend this relief to PPP loans, including PPP second draw loans, made through March 31, 2021. DATES: This interim final rule is effective [INSERT DATE OF PUBLICATION IN THE FEDERAL REGISTER]. Comments on the interim final rule must be received no later than [INSERT DATE 45 DAYS AFTER DATE OF PUBLICATION IN THE FEDERAL REGISTER]. ADDRESSES: You may submit comments, identified by Docket No. R-1740 and RIN 7100 AG 10, by any of the following methods: Agency Web Site : http://www.federalreserve.gov . https://www.federalreserve.gov/generalinfo/foia/ProposedRegs.cfm.

: https://www.federalreserve.gov/generalinfo/foia/ProposedRegs.cfm. Email : regs.comments@federalreserve.gov . Include docket and RIN numbers in the subject line of the message. Page 1 of 13

Fax : (202) 452-3819 or (202) 452-3102.

: (202) 452-3819 or (202) 452-3102. Mail : Ann E. Misback, Secretary, Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, 20th Street and Constitution Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20551. All public comments will be made available on the Board's web site at http://www.federalreserve.gov/generalinfo/foia/ProposedRegs.cfmas submitted, unless modified for technical reasons or to remove personally identifiable information at the commenter's request. Accordingly, comments will not be edited to remove any identifying or contact information. Public comments also may be viewed electronically or in paper form in Room 146, 1709 New York Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20006, between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on weekdays. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT: Benjamin McDonough, Associate General Counsel, (202) 452-2036, Alison Thro, Deputy Associate General Counsel, (202) 452-3236, Dan Hickman, Senior Counsel, (202) 973- 7432, Josh Strazanac, Senior Attorney, (202) 452-2457, Jasmin Keskinen, Attorney, (202) 475- 6650, Legal Division; or Anna Lee Hewko, Associate Director, (202) 530-6360, Juan Climent, Assistant Director, (202) 872-7526, (202) 452-5239, Kathryn Ballintine, Manager, (202) 452- 2555, Rebecca Zak, Lead Financial Institution Policy Analyst, (202) 912-7995, Eusebius Luk, Senior Financial Policy Analyst I, (202) 452-2874, Division of Supervision and Regulation; Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, 20th Street and Constitution Avenue, NW, Washington, DC 20551. Users of Telecommunication Device for Deaf (TDD) only, call (202) 263-4869. SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION: Table of Contents I. Background Page 2 of 13

II. The Interim Final Rule Administrative Law Matters Administrative Procedure Act Paperwork Reduction Act Regulatory Flexibility Act Riegle Community Development and Regulatory Improvement Act of 1994 Use of Plain Language I. Background On March 27, 2020, the President signed into law the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act which, among other things, created the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) to facilitate lending to small businesses affected by the outbreak of COVID-19 and imposition of associated containment measures (COVID event). Although the CARES Act specified that the PPP would end on June 30, 2020, it was later extended to August 8, 2020.1 On December 27, 2020, the President signed into law the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021 (Appropriations Act), which further extended the PPP to March 31, 2021.2 The Appropriations Act also created "PPP second draw loans," which are substantially similar to the PPP loans that have been made to date.3 Regulation O sets forth quantitative and qualitative requirements for loans made by a bank4 to its directors, executive officers, and principal shareholders, as well as to any companies Prioritized Paycheck Protection Program Act, S. 4116, 116th Cong. section 1 (2020). Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, H.R. 133, 116 th Cong. section 323 (2020). Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, H.R. 133, 116 th Cong. section 311. Sections 22(g) and 22(h), and Regulation O, apply to all banks that are members of the Federal Reserve System. Other federal law subjects federally insured state non-member banks and insured savings associations to sections 22(g) and 22(h) in the same manner and to the same extent as if they were member banks. 12 U.S.C. 1828(j) (non-member banks); 12 U.S.C. 1468(b) Page 3 of 13

owned by such persons (collectively, insiders).5 Regulation O also sets forth procedural and recordkeeping requirements for loans by banks to their insiders. These requirements normally would apply to PPP loans made by banks to the small businesses owned by their insiders. In some cases, the restrictions in Regulation O could delay or entirely prohibit a bank from making a PPP loan to such a business. This could be particularly challenging in small communities where bank insiders often own small businesses and there are few alternative lenders. On April 17, 2020, the Board issued an exception to section 22(h) of the Federal Reserve Act6 and the corresponding provisions of Regulation O for PPP loans made to insiders that would not be prohibited from receiving a PPP loan under the Small Business Administration (SBA) lending restrictions (original IFR).7 The exception was intended to facilitate lending by banks to a broad range of small businesses within their communities, consistent with applicable law and safe and sound banking practices. The exception applied only to PPP loans made by June 30, 2020, the original date on which the PPP was set to expire. The Board extended the exception after Congress extended the PPP.8 The Board received a dozen comments in response to the IFRs it issued in April and July from one trade association, several small businesses, and several individuals. Most of the (savings associations); 12 CFR 337.3 (state non-member banks and state savings associations); 12 CFR 31.2 (national banks and federal savings associations). Accordingly, any reference to "bank" in this notice applies to all member banks and institutions subject to sections 22(g) and 22(h) in the same manner and to the same extent as member banks. See generally 12 CFR part 215. 12 U.S.C. 375b. "Loans to Executive Officers, Directors, and Principal Shareholders of Member Banks," FR 22345 (Apr. 22, 2020)). "Loans to Executive Officers, Directors, and Principal Shareholders of Member Banks," FR 43119 (July 16, 2020)). Page 4 of 13

