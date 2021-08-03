Federal Reserve Board extends comment period on proposed rule to govern funds transfers over the Federal Reserve Banks' FedNow Service

FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM 12 CFR Part 210

Regulation J; Docket No. R- 1750 RIN 7100-AG16

Collection of Checks and Other Items by Federal Reserve Banks and Funds Transfers Through Fedwire (Regulation J)

AGENCY: Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System.

ACTION: Notice of proposed rulemaking; extension of comment period.

SUMMARY: On June 11, 2021, the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (Board) published in the Federal Register a proposal to amend Regulation J to govern funds transfers through the Federal Reserve Banks' (Reserve Banks) new FedNowSM Service by establishing a new subpart C. The Board also proposed changes and clarifications to subpart B, governing the Fedwire Funds Service, to reflect the fact that the Reserve Banks will be operating a second funds transfer service in addition to the Fedwire Funds Service, as well as technical corrections to subpart A, governing the check service. The proposal provided for a comment period ending on August 10, 2021. The Board is extending the comment period for 30 days, until September 9, 2021.

DATES: For the notice of proposed rulemaking published on June 11, 2021 (86 FR 31376), comments must be received by September 9, 2021.

ADDRESSES: You may submit comments by any of the methods identified in the proposal.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT: Jess Cheng, Senior Counsel

452-2309, Gavin L. Smith, Senior Counsel (202) 452-3474, Legal Division, or Ian C.B. Spear, Manager (202) 452-3959, Kirstin E. Wells, Principal Economist

452-2962, Division of Reserve Bank Operations and Payment Systems; for users of Telecommunications Device for the Deaf (TDD) only, contact (202) 263- 4869.

SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION:

