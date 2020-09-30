Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Federal Reserve Board invites public comment on proposal that would update the Board's capital planning requirements to be consistent with other Board rules that were recently modified

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/30/2020 | 04:40pm EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Wednesday invited public comment on a proposal that would update the Board's capital planning requirements to be consistent with other Board rules that were recently modified.

Last year, the Board finalized a framework that sorts large banks into different categories based on their risks, with rules that are tailored to the risks of each category. The proposal today updates the Board's capital planning requirements-which help ensure that firms plan for and determine their capital needs under a range of different scenarios-to reflect that new framework. In particular, firms in the lowest risk category are on a two-year stress test cycle and not subject to company-run stress test requirements and the proposal reflects those changes. The proposal also would seek comment on the Board's existing capital planning guidance applicable to all firms.

The proposal would not change firms' capital requirements. Comments will be accepted until November 20, 2020.

For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955

Disclaimer

Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System published this content on 30 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2020 20:39:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:48pHARROW HEALTH, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04:48pSOLAR CAPITAL LTD. : Schedules the Release of its Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2020
AQ
04:48pEUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP : Announces a Consent Solicitation in Respect of Its Senior Notes and EC Finance plc's Senior Secured Notes
BU
04:48pPomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in STAAR Surgical Company of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - STAA
PR
04:48pBAYLX, INC. Receives US FDA Clearance of COVID-19 IND Application For Umbilical Cord Tissue Mesenchymal Stem Cells Product
BU
04:48pMEDTRONIC : Justice Department Opens Ventilator Antitrust Probe Focused on Medtronic
DJ
04:48pSolar Capital Ltd. Schedules the Release of its Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2020
GL
04:47pCITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC/RI : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:47pCARDLYTICS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04:47pKENTUCKY FIRST FEDERAL BANCORP : 10-K/A - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COVESTRO AG : Covestro buys DSM's resins unit for 1.6 bln euros
2EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP SA : EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP : partners with Routes Car Rental in Canada, with its Eur..
3BOOHOO GROUP PLC : BOOHOO : Buoyant Boohoo lifts profit despite supply chain scandal
4ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : Royal Dutch Shell plc Shell Third Quarter 2020 -2-
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : Wall Street closes higher as stimulus talks progress

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group