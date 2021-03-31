Log in
Federal Reserve Board publishes frequently asked questions (FAQs) comprising existing legal interpretations related to a number of the Board's longstanding regulations

03/31/2021 | 05:44pm EDT
Legal Interpretations FAQs of the Board's Regulations

To increase transparency and enhance accessibility, the Board has published frequently asked questions (FAQs) comprising existing legal interpretations related to a number of the Board's longstanding regulations. These legal interpretations have been formulated over time in response to questions from institutions or members of the public regarding how to interpret specific provisions of the Board's regulations, or how to apply the rules to particular situations and fact patterns. Each set consists of significant existing interpretations of the regulation, including those found in Board orders, preambles to proposed and final rulemakings, letters to institutions, and other written and verbal guidance.

This page will be updated periodically as new FAQs are prepared or updated. Any questions, or requests for modification, rescission, or waiver related to these FAQs should be submitted through the Board's Contact Us form.

Regulation Part of 12 CFR Most recent update Links
Regulation H Membership of State Banking Institutions in the Federal Reserve System 208 March 31, 2021 FAQs
Regulation K International Banking Operations 211 March 31, 2021 FAQs
Regulation L Management Official Interlocks 212 March 31, 2021 FAQs
Regulation O Loans to Executive Officers, Directors, and Principal Shareholders of Member Banks 215 March 31, 2021 FAQs
Regulation W Transactions Between Member Banks and Their Affiliates 223 March 31, 2021 FAQs
Regulation Y Bank Holding Companies and Change in Bank Control 225 March 31, 2021 FAQs

Disclaimer

Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System published this content on 31 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2021 21:43:34 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
