Federal Reserve Board publishes frequently asked questions (FAQs) comprising existing legal interpretations related to a number of the Board's longstanding regulations

Legal Interpretations FAQs of the Board's Regulations

To increase transparency and enhance accessibility, the Board has published frequently asked questions (FAQs) comprising existing legal interpretations related to a number of the Board's longstanding regulations. These legal interpretations have been formulated over time in response to questions from institutions or members of the public regarding how to interpret specific provisions of the Board's regulations, or how to apply the rules to particular situations and fact patterns. Each set consists of significant existing interpretations of the regulation, including those found in Board orders, preambles to proposed and final rulemakings, letters to institutions, and other written and verbal guidance.

This page will be updated periodically as new FAQs are prepared or updated. Any questions, or requests for modification, rescission, or waiver related to these FAQs should be submitted through the Board's Contact Us form.