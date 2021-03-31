Federal Reserve Board publishes frequently asked questions (FAQs) comprising existing legal interpretations related to a number of the Board's longstanding regulations

Legal Interpretations FAQs of the Board's Regulations
To increase transparency and enhance accessibility, the Board has published frequently asked questions (FAQs) comprising existing legal interpretations related to a number of the Board's longstanding regulations. These legal interpretations have been formulated over time in response to questions from institutions or members of the public regarding how to interpret specific provisions of the Board's regulations, or how to apply the rules to particular situations and fact patterns. Each set consists of significant existing interpretations of the regulation, including those found in Board orders, preambles to proposed and final rulemakings, letters to institutions, and other written and verbal guidance.
This page will be updated periodically as new FAQs are prepared or updated. Any questions, or requests for modification, rescission, or waiver related to these FAQs should be submitted through the Board's Contact Us form.
|
Regulation
|
Part of 12 CFR
|
Most recent update
|
Links
|
Regulation H
|
Membership of State Banking Institutions in the Federal Reserve System
|
208
|
March 31, 2021
|
FAQs
|
Regulation K
|
International Banking Operations
|
211
|
March 31, 2021
|
FAQs
|
Regulation L
|
Management Official Interlocks
|
212
|
March 31, 2021
|
FAQs
|
Regulation O
|
Loans to Executive Officers, Directors, and Principal Shareholders of Member Banks
|
215
|
March 31, 2021
|
FAQs
|
Regulation W
|
Transactions Between Member Banks and Their Affiliates
|
223
|
March 31, 2021
|
FAQs
|
Regulation Y
|
Bank Holding Companies and Change in Bank Control
|
225
|
March 31, 2021
|
FAQs
Disclaimer
