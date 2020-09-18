Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Federal Reserve Board updates frequently asked questions to clarify the Board and Department of Treasury's expectations regarding lender underwriting for the Main Street Lending Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/18/2020 | 01:15pm EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Friday updated its frequently asked questions (FAQs) to clarify the Board and Department of Treasury's expectations regarding lender underwriting for the Main Street Lending Program. The revised FAQs emphasize that lender underwriting should look back to the borrower's pre-pandemic condition and forward to their post-pandemic prospects. The FAQs also clarify supervisory expectations for lenders originating Main Street loans.

The program supports lending to small and medium-sized for-profit businesses and nonprofit organizations that were in sound financial condition before the COVID-19 pandemic but lack access to credit on reasonable terms. The program offers several five-year loan options, with deferred principal and interest payments for qualified businesses and nonprofits to allow borrower's time to recover from the pandemic

The revised FAQs were developed with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

Also, the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston anticipates that the Main Street program will begin accepting loans made to multiple co-borrowers when that functionality is deployed next week. In anticipation of that added functionality, the Main Street FAQs updated today also include details regarding co-borrower loans.

For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955.

Disclaimer

Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System published this content on 18 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2020 17:14:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:43pSLALOM : Named One of the 2020 Best Workplaces for Women by Great Place to Work® and Fortune
BU
01:41pADDLIFE : signs agreement with Italian SIAD Healthcare s.p.a. on the acquisition of advanced surgery business
AQ
01:40pMarshall Applauds Inclusion of All Kansas Wheat Growers in CFAP 2 Program
PU
01:40pEric Sprott files Early Warning Report for Freegold Ventures Limited
NE
01:37pCOOPER TIRE & RUBBER CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
01:35pPeak Announces Rebranding Plans and Provides Preview of Upcoming Website
NE
01:35pAsana Named No. 8 on the 2020 Best Workplaces for Women by Great Place to Work® and Fortune
BU
01:33pThe Third Recruitment Automation Conference Brings Recruiting Community Together to Tackle Unemployment
PR
01:33pNEW JERSEY AMERICAN WATER : Recognized for Excellence in Water Quality by Partnership for Safe Water
BU
01:31pPR NEWSWIRE : - End of Day
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : to buy networking specialist Cradlepoint in $1.1 billion 5G deal
2SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : U.S.-China investment flows slide to nine year-low as bilateral tension..
3ADYEN N.V. : ADYEN : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
4MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG : MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG : AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of ERGO Insura..
5COVESTRO AG : COVESTRO : Shares in plastics maker Covestro up 10% on takeover report

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group