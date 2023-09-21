(MT Newswires) -- Dennis Lockhart, former president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, discusses monetary policy and the outlook for the economy. The Fed on Wednesday left its key rate unchanged while signaling borrowing costs will likely stay higher for longer after one more hike this year.
September 21, 2023 at 04:37 am EDT
