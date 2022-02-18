Federal Reserve adopts strict trading rules after ethics scandal

Feb 18 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve adopted a new set of
investing and trading restrictions for its senior officials on
Friday, barring a wider range of activities than was proposed
last fall in the wake of an ethics scandal that shook confidence
in the U.S. central bank's integrity.
They are meant "to ensure public confidence in the
impartiality and integrity of the Committee’s work," the Fed
said in a statement. The Fed's Federal Open Markets Committee is
its policy-setting body.
Fed officials will be banned from purchasing sector funds,
engaging in short sales, or buying securities on margin, as well
as from holding cryptocurrencies, commodities or foreign
currencies.
The restrictions come on top of rules first outlined last
October that keep Fed officials from purchasing individual
stocks or entering into derivatives, or from holding individual
bonds and agency-backed securities. The rules require
policymakers and covered staff to give 45 days advance notice
and obtain approval for any transaction, and ban any trading
during periods of market stress and for a slightly longer period
around regularly scheduled policy-setting meetings.
All investments must be held for at least a year, under the
rules.
The sweeping new restrictions come out of review ordered by
Fed Chair Jerome Powell after Boston Fed chief Eric Rosengren
and Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan resigned following
reports of their active trading in 2020, when the central bank
launched a massive effort to fight the economic impact of the
COVID-19 pandemic. The Fed's efforts helped bolster financial
markets.
Rosengren, in announcing his retirement last September,
cited health issues. Kaplan, who announced he was
stepping down the same day as did Rosengren, cited his trading
activities, saying they risked becoming a "distraction" to the
Fed.
Another policymaker, former Vice Chair Richard Clarida, also
came under fire after he corrected a previous financial
disclosure in late December to show that he had sold a stock
fund and then swiftly rebought it shortly before the Fed
announced a barrage of rescue programs to stem the economic
fallout from the pandemic.
Most of the Fed's new trading restrictions will come into
effect May 1 with pre-clearance and advance notice rules in
force from July 1. Current Fed officials will have 12 months to
come into compliance, the central bank said, while new staff and
policymakers will have six months from the date they join.
Previously, the rules that guided personal financial
practices for Fed officials were the same as those for other
government agencies, although the Fed had supplemental rules
that were stricter than those for Congress and other agencies.
However, questions remain about how much back and forth may
have occurred over policymakers’ personal trading in a year when
markets first cratered then rebounded on the basis of both
massive federal fiscal stimulus and an aggressive rescue effort
by the Fed.
An investigation by the central bank's inspector general is
ongoing while Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren has called for
a Securities and Exchange Commission probe into Fed officials'
trading activity to determine if any trades in the past violated
insider trading rules.
Last week, the Fed, responding to a Freedom of Information
Act request by Reuters, said there are about 60 pages of
correspondence between its ethics officials and policymakers
regarding financial transactions conducted during 2020, but
"denied in full" to release the documents, citing exemptions
under the Information Act that it said applied in this case.
