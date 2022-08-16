Federal Reserve issues guidance for banks considering crypto activities

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve on
Tuesday issued additional guidance for banks considering
activities involving cryptocurrencies, emphasizing that firms
must notify the Fed beforehand and make sure whatever they do is
legally permitted.
The Fed said in a statement that while cryptocurrencies can
present "potential opportunities" to banks, firms need to make
sure they have systems in place beforehand to ensure the
volatile assets do not threaten safety and soundness or consumer
protections.
(Reporting by Pete Schroeder
Editing by Chris Reese)