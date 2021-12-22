Federal Reserve issues update to Payments Study

RESEARCH & ANALYSIS

Developments in Noncash Payments for 2019 and 2020: Findings from the Federal Reserve Payments Study

December 2021

The Federal Reserve Payments Study (FRPS) collects data to document trends and developments in U.S. payments. This brief is the first report since the detailed release of 2018 data. It provides new findings for 2019 and 2020, the latter year reflecting effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic, on payments processed over general-purpose credit and debit card networks, including non-prepaid and prepaid debit card networks; the automated clear- inghouse (ACH) transfer system; and the check clearing system. These payment systems-card, ACH, and check-form the core of the noncash payment and settlement systems used to clear and settle everyday payments made by consumers and businesses in the United States today. Results include estimates of payment shares based on information collected from large depository institutions in the Depository and Financial Institutions Payments Survey (DFIPS). Results also include nationally representative totals for cards from the Networks, Processors, and Issuers Payments Surveys (NPIPS).

The global COVID-19 pandemic has had a broad impact on social and economic conditions in the United States and around the globe. The pandemic's effects also extended to U.S. payments systems as industries responded to changes in supply and demand and as various social distancing considerations affected payment behavior. For example, some consumers and businesses adopted new payment technologies or increased their use of remote payment options as a result of increased tendencies to work or shop

from home.

Quarterly Data Were Collected for the First Time

As in the past, the surveys collected annual data, and the effects of the pandemic can be seen by comparing 2020 estimates with those for previous years, such as in the shares of cards, ACH, and checks at large depository institutions from the DFIPS or in volumes for cards from the NPIPS. To study how the use of payments changed as the pandemic affected people's lives and behaviors, the 2020 surveys also collected quarterly data. The quarterly data allow estimates of within-year changes in the adoption of new payment