Federal Reserve issues update to Payments Study
RESEARCH & ANALYSIS
Developments in Noncash Payments for 2019 and 2020: Findings from the Federal Reserve Payments Study
December 2021
The Federal Reserve Payments Study (FRPS) collects data to document trends and developments in U.S. payments. This brief is the first report since the detailed release of 2018 data. It provides new findings for 2019 and 2020, the latter year reflecting effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic, on payments processed over general-purpose credit and debit card networks, including non-prepaid and prepaid debit card networks; the automated clear- inghouse (ACH) transfer system; and the check clearing system. These payment systems-card, ACH, and check-form the core of the noncash payment and settlement systems used to clear and settle everyday payments made by consumers and businesses in the United States today. Results include estimates of payment shares based on information collected from large depository institutions in the Depository and Financial Institutions Payments Survey (DFIPS). Results also include nationally representative totals for cards from the Networks, Processors, and Issuers Payments Surveys (NPIPS).
The global COVID-19 pandemic has had a broad impact on social and economic conditions in the United States and around the globe. The pandemic's effects also extended to U.S. payments systems as industries responded to changes in supply and demand and as various social distancing considerations affected payment behavior. For example, some consumers and businesses adopted new payment technologies or increased their use of remote payment options as a result of increased tendencies to work or shop
from home.
Quarterly Data Were Collected for the First Time
As in the past, the surveys collected annual data, and the effects of the pandemic can be seen by comparing 2020 estimates with those for previous years, such as in the shares of cards, ACH, and checks at large depository institutions from the DFIPS or in volumes for cards from the NPIPS. To study how the use of payments changed as the pandemic affected people's lives and behaviors, the 2020 surveys also collected quarterly data. The quarterly data allow estimates of within-year changes in the adoption of new payment
Key Findings
Developments in Noncash Payments for 2019 and 2020: Findings from the Federal Reserve Payments Study
technologies, specifically digital-wallet-based card payments and bank-sponsoredperson-to-person (P2P) payments from the DFIPS and estimates of total in-person card payments (including contact- less card payments) and remote card payments (including e-commerce) from the NPIPS.
Key Findings
-
While data from 2019 largely show a continuation of past payment trends, with card and ACH both gaining share at the expense of checks, payment behavior changed sharply in 2020 with the COVID-19 pandemic, with ACH gaining substantially as a share of noncash payments by both number and value.
-
The share estimates combined with other information imply that ACH was the only one of the three core payment systems to grow by number in 2020.
-
The total number of card payments declined in 2020, driven by a marked decline of in-person card payments. This is the first annual decline in the number of card payments recorded by the FRPS.
-
As in-person card payments dropped in spring of 2020, remote card payments took up much of the slack; later in the year, in-person card payments recovered somewhat.
-
The pandemic may have helped to spur growth of innovative payment methods, such as in-person contactless card, digital wallet, and P2P payments.
-
-
First-timeuse of bank-sponsored P2P payments spiked in the second quarter of 2020, a time of business closures and stay-at-home orders.
-
First-timeuse of digital wallets was highest in the third quarter, when some restrictions on in-person shopping were lifted. When used with a mobile device, a digital wallet provides a low-touch option for in-person card payments.
ACH Gained Share Over Card and Check
In recent years, the FRPS has collected data for a sample of the largest depository institutions by deposit size through annual surveys.1 The annual DFIPS large institution samples supplement the more extensive representative samples of depository institutions collected every three years. For this brief, the large institution data were used to estimate changes in the shares of payments among card, ACH, and check for 2018 to 2019 and for 2019 to 2020 (figure 1). These estimates provide insight into changes in the composition of payments that have occurred since 2018, the
1 While the payment volumes are dominated by those reported by large commercial banks, the samples of large deposi- tory institutions also include data from the largest savings institutions and credit unions.
Figure 1. Changes in the shares of noncash payments, 2018-19 and 2019-20
|
|
|
Number
|
|
|
3
|
Percentage points
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.38
|
|
|
1
|
0.75
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.30
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
−0.39
|
|
|
|
−1
|
|
|
−1.06
|
−0.99
|
|
|
|
−2
|
|
|
|
|
−3
|
|
|
|
|
|
Card
|
ACH
|
Check
|
|
|
|
|
2018-19
|
|
|
|
Value
|
|
3
|
Percentage points
|
2.45
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.11
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.38
|
0.38
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
-1
|
|
|
|
|
-2
|
|
|
|
−1.49
|
|
|
|
|
-3
|
|
|
|
−2.83
|
|
Card
|
ACH
|
Check
|
2019-20
|
|
|
Note: Percentage points indicate the change in the share (measured as a percentage of the sum of the three catego- ries) from one year to the next. Figures may not net to zero because of rounding.
Source: DFIPS (large institutions).
year for which the last nationally representative sample-based estimates for card, ACH, and check are available from the DFIPS.2
Estimates from the large depository institution data show that ACH was the only payment and settlement system among the three to grow in share by number in both the 2018 to 2019 and 2019 to 2020 periods. In fact, the share of ACH grew more by number and value from 2019 to 2020 (during the pandemic) than from 2018 to 2019 (before the pandemic). By contrast, the share of card by number grew a small amount from 2018 to 2019 and declined, though by a smaller amount, from 2019 to 2020, while the share of card by value grew by small and roughly equal amounts in the two periods. The share of checks by number fell roughly the same amount from 2018 to 2019 and 2019 to 2020, while the share of checks by value fell more in the latter period (during the pandemic) than in the former (before the pandemic).
The share estimates by themselves do not imply growth or decline in totals for the three core payment systems. The estimates combined with other information, however, imply that ACH was the only one of the three core payment systems to grow by number from 2019 to 2020. In particular, the 2019 to 2020 decline in the estimated share of cards by number is consistent with the concurrent decline in the total number of card payments from the NPIPS, as documented later in this brief. Similarly, the increase in the share of ACH by number from 2019 to 2020 is consistent with a concurrent increase in publicly available figures for ACH network volume. Finally, the steeper
Developments in Noncash Payments for 2019 and 2020: Findings from the Federal Reserve Payments Study
decline in the share of checks relative to cards from 2019 to 2020 implies that the total number of checks also declined.
By Number, Card Payments Were the Most Used of Noncash Payments
To examine the potential implications of these
|
Table 1. Shares of noncash payments,
|
|
|
|
patterns for aggregate payment shares, the
|
2018-20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
estimated share changes for large depository
|
|
|
Number
|
|
|
Value
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
institutions over the 2018 to 2020 period can
|
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
100.00
|
100.00
|
100.00
|
100.00
|
100.00
|
100.00
|
|
be applied to the shares associated with the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
previously published 2018 total estimates
|
Card
|
73.88
|
74.64
|
74.25
|
7.08
|
7.45
|
7.84
|
|
ACH
|
17.56
|
17.87
|
19.24
|
65.69
|
66.80
|
69.25
|
|
(table 1). After exhibiting the highest absolute
|
Check
|
8.55
|
7.50
|
6.51
|
27.23
|
25.74
|
22.91
|
|
growth in number of payments for more than a
|
Note: Figures may not sum because of rounding.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
decade, as well as the highest growth rate,
|
Source: DFIPS 2018 (all institutions); DFIPS 2019-20 (large
|
|
card payments have become the dominant
|
institutions).
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
type of noncash payments by number, accounting for 73.88 percent of all such pay-
ments in 2018. The value share of card payments, on the other hand, was 7.08 percent in 2018, reflecting the smaller average value of card payments compared with the other two payment systems.
From 2018 to 2020, growth in the shares for card payments was quite small by number and by value compared with past trends. The estimated share of card payments by number increased by just over one-third of a percentage point, reaching 74.25 percent in 2020. The share of card payments by value increased slightly more over the two years, rising by just over three-quarters of a percentage point to 7.84 percent in 2020.
Considering the time ranges separately, the share of card payments by number rose from 2018 to 2019 and then fell from 2019 to 2020, while card payments by value exhibited slow but steady growth in share in both periods. Changes in card shares, both increases and decreases, were quite small in both years. The decline in share by number from 2019 to 2020, 0.39 percentage point, is notable nevertheless because this was the first decline detected in card share by number since the first FRPS estimates for 2000.
ACH Shares Grow Rapidly
The shares of ACH transfers by both number and value grew from 2018 to 2019, and the growth in shares accelerated from 2019 to 2020. ACH has long dominated the core payment systems by value, but recent increases in the ACH share by number were unusually rapid.
The share of ACH transfers by value reached 69.25 percent in 2020, having grown 1.78 percentage points per year since 2018. That rise was similar to the rise in ACH share of 1.80 percentage points per year from 2015 to 2018. The rise in shares for ACH is consistent with the rise in ACH network volumes in data released by NACHA, which show that the number and value of payments on the ACH network, representing the majority of ACH payments, both grew substantially from 2018 to 2019 and from 2019 to 2020.3
By number, the share of ACH reached 19.24 percent in 2020, having grown 0.84 percentage point per year since 2018. Compared with practically no change from 2015 to 2018, when the share by number rose 0.01 percentage point per year, that rise was significantly larger. The rise of ACH share by number, most of which occurred from 2019 to 2020, is due partly to consumers and businesses making more ACH payments directly and partly to more use of ACH as a settlement vehicle for a variety of payment types of relatively small value (for example, through popular apps widely installed on smartphones). Initial analysis of ACH data collected separately indicates that, from 2019 to 2020, the already large numbers of traditional consumer ACH transfers (for example, bills) and business ACH transfers (for example, bills, direct deposit of paychecks, internal corporate transfers) increased at a faster rate than in previous years. Online and P2P payments settled via ACH also grew faster, while checks that were written and converted to ACH payments at the point of sale and in the back office at merchants stopped declining.
Federal government (U.S. Treasury) ACH transfers also increased substantially from 2019 to 2020.4 Increases in federal government ACH payments, which represent a small but significant fraction of total ACH payments, were partially driven by the distribution of Economic Impact Payments (or "stimulus payments") by direct deposit. ACH payments originated by the U.S. Treasury increased by 10.20 percent by number and 18.7 percent by value from 2019 to 2020. These increases are substantially greater than in any year since 2008.
The Share of Checks Continued to Decline by Number and Value
The decline in the share of checks by value accelerated slightly over the two-year period compared with the past, but included a pronounced acceleration for 2020. The share of checks by value declined 1.49 percentage points from 2018 to 2019 and 2.83 percentage points from 2019 to 2020. On average, the decline in the share of checks by value continued at a slightly faster pace than previously, with a 2.16 percentage point decline per year from 2018 to 2020 compared with the 2.12 percentage point decline per year from 2015 to 2018.
-
NACHA, "ACH Network Sees Record Growth in 2020 to 26.8 Billion Payments," news release, NACHA, February 4, 2021, https://www.nacha.org/news/ach-network-sees-record-growth-2020-268-billion-payments and "ACH Network Annual Growth Rate Reaches 12-Year High," news release, NACHA, February 3, 2020, https://www.nacha.org/news/ach- network-annual-growth-rate-reaches-12-year-high.
-
For government and other Reserve Bank ACH processing data, see the Federal Reserve Board's website at https://www.federalreserve.gov/paymentsystems/fedach_data.htm.
