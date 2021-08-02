Log in
Federal Title Continues Expansion in Capital Region with Opening of Potomac, Maryland Location

08/02/2021 | 05:46pm EDT
The D.C.-based title company that has served the region for over 25 years now offers choice of 5 closing locations along with mobile, online closing solutions

Independent settlement service provider Federal Title & Escrow Company announced it will offer clients even more choice and convenience with the grand opening of a new location in Maryland, which brings the company's total to five offices serving the Capital Region.

The newest office opened July 1 at 10000 Falls Road in Potomac, Md. and is the company’s second Maryland location. The company opened a Rockville location in February 2019. Federal Title has long served the Capital Region from two offices in the District of Columbia, and more recently from the Ballston neighborhood of Arlington, Va., where the company opened an office earlier this year.

“We see ourselves as the alternative choice for Realtors and agents who believe, as we do, that the integrity of the real estate transaction hinges upon neutrality,” said Todd Ewing, Federal Title’s founder and CEO. “By gaining a larger foothold in the Capital Region, we hope to share our tech-driven, consumer-friendly approach to closings with even more real estate professionals – and real estate consumers. As an independent settlement service provider, our primary interest is in the individuals who entrust us with their real estate transaction. Those people can be sure they’re working with a title company who's looking out for their best interests.”

In addition to traditional closings, Federal Title continues to offer mobile and remote online closings, which have seen increased demand from agents and their clients due to the pandemic.

ABOUT FEDERAL TITLE & ESCROW CO.

For over 25 years, our independent title company has leveraged technology to streamline the closing process, providing top-notch title service at a competitive price across the Capital Region. Our instant REAL Credit has saved our neighbors upward of $18 million to date, while our Realegal program delivers peace of mind to the buyers and sellers of our Real Benefits members. Our paperless, custom-built closing software keeps everyone in the know from title order to post-closing, and our groundbreaking app Close It! creates a complete, accurate estimate of cash-to-close and seller proceeds. Often imitated but never replicated, we set the bar other title companies aspire to reach.


