Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Federal Trade Commission, FDA Warn Five Companies That May Be Illegally Selling Dietary Supplements Claiming to Treat Infertility

05/26/2021 | 11:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Federal Trade Commission has joined the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in sending warning letters to five companies that may be making false or unsubstantiated claims that their products can cure, treat, mitigate, or prevent infertility and other reproductive disorders in violation of the FTC Act, and that are unapproved and misbranded. The warning letters were issued to: LeRoche Benicoeur/ConceiveEasy; EU Natural Inc.;Fertility Nutraceuticals LLC; SAL NATURE LLC/FertilHerb; and NS Products, Inc.

'Women and families who face fertility issues deserve the best that science has to offer,' said Daniel Kaufman, Acting Director of the FTC's Bureau of Consumer Protection. 'The FTC is proud to work with the FDA to ensure that when companies make claims about fertility treatments and cures, those claims are backed by solid scientific evidence.'

'Dietary supplements that claim to cure, treat, mitigate, or prevent infertility and other reproductive health conditions are unapproved new drugs that can potentially harm consumers who use these products instead of seeking effective treatments, such as FDA-approved drugs or assisted reproductive technology,' said Judy McMeekin, Pharm.D., FDA's Associate Commissioner for Regulatory Affairs. 'Protecting the health and safety of Americans is the FDA's highest priority, and we will remain vigilant in communicating about products and companies that place U.S. consumers at risk.'

The FTC Act

The letters state that the Commission is concerned that one or more of the efficacy claims in the companies' advertisements may not be substantiated by competent and reliable scientific evidence, as required by the FTC Act. The agency strongly urges the companies to review all claims for their products and ensure they are supported by such evidence or potentially face legal action seeking an injunction in federal district court or an administrative cease and desist order. In addition, the letters state, marketers who make deceptive claims about the treatment, cure, prevention, or mitigation of a disease may be subject to a civil penalty of up to $43,792 per violation. They also may be required to pay refunds to consumers who purchased the deceptively marketed products.

The letters instruct the recipients to notify the FTC by email within 15 working days of receipt of the specific actions they have taken to address the agency's concerns.

The FD&C Act

Under the FDA's Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act), products intended to cure, treat, mitigate, or prevent disease are drugs and are subject to the requirements that apply to drugs, even if they are labeled as dietary supplements. Unlike drugs approved by the FDA, the agency has not evaluated whether the unapproved products subject to the warning letters announced today are effective for their intended use, what the proper dosage might be, how they could interact with FDA-approved drugs or other substances, or whether they have dangerous side effects or other safety concerns.

Disclaimer

Federal Trade Commission published this content on 26 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2021 15:04:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:21aGLOBAL HEMP  : Welcomes Roger Johnson, President of Western Sierra Resource Corp. to the Board of Directors
AQ
11:21aDutch court orders Shell to deepen carbon cuts in landmark ruling
RE
11:20aWITH HONOR, IN GRATITUDE : recognizing the impact of the military community at Microsoft and beyond
PU
11:20aPOLARIS  : Names Chris Wolf as New Chief Product Excellence, Quality and Safety Off...
PU
11:20aSierra Tucson Combats Opioid Withdrawal Using Groundbreaking Wearable Neurostimulation Therapy
GL
11:18aFord boosts EV spending, outlines 2030 sales targets, shares near 5-year high
RE
11:17aBLUE CROSS AND BLUE SHIELD ASSOCIATION  : Shield of California's Innovative Pharmacy Initiative Reaches $20 Million in Drug Cost Savings as It Continues to Transform Pharmacy Care
PU
11:17aSEMTECH  : Addressing Food Supply Inefficiencies With IoT Solutions
PU
11:17aGOLDCLIFF RESOURCE  : Completes Trenching at Kettle Valley
PU
11:17aCERENCE  : Our Multi-Disciplinary Approach to Innovative Product Design
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dollar firms, New Zealand central bank adjusts rate tone
2Fed policymakers edge closer to opening debate around taper
3China's crypto crackdown speeds shift to central Asia, North America mining
4China's EV maker Li Auto expects monthly sales to reach 10,000 cars in Sept
5Gold firms above $1,900/oz on easing yields, dovish Fed

HOT NEWS