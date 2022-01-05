Log in
Federal Trade Commission Solicitation for Comments on the Impact of Supply Chain Disruptions

01/05/2022 | 02:18pm EST
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has invited public comments addressing the impact of ongoing supply chain disruptions on competition in markets for consumer goods. The FTC has heard from the public that a wide variety of products have experienced cost increases, shipping delays, and shortages over the past two years, and wishes to understand how these disruptions are impacting competition, retail sales, and consumers.

The Brewers Association (BA) will submit comments to the FTC on behalf of members detailing the supply chain challenges that brewers have faced and currently face. Brewers Association staff encourages members to provide comment on any supply chain issues or concerns that have affected their business operations. In order to provide detail and individual examples of supply chain disruptions in the comments that the BA will submit to the FTC, BA staff would like to hear what supply chain disruptions you are experiencing, including the primary factors causing disruptions, the input categories most affected, how the disruptions manifest-whether in terms of cancelled orders, delayed delivery, increased cost of goods, increased transportation costs, and how such disruptions affect competition in the markets that you produce and sell your products. In addition, what impact do you anticipate that expected shortages will have on your businesses, competition, and your customers?

You may provide data and documents that illustrate the points raised in your comment. Please do not include any sensitive or confidential information. Please send your comments to Chuck Skypeck and Bart Watson by January 14, 2022.

Disclaimer

Brewers Association published this content on 05 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2022 19:17:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
