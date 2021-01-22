|
Federal Trade Commission : What to know about the second round of Economic Impact Payment (EIP) checks and cards
January 22, 2021
Division of Consumer and Business Education, FTC
The US Department of the Treasuryand the IRSare working hard to get a second round of Economic Impact Payments (EIP) to people. You might have already gotten your payment direct deposited into your bank account. That started on December 29th. You might have gotten a check in the mail. But, like last time, some people will get their payment in the mail on an EIP VISA debit card. Don't be surprised if the way you get this second round of payments is different than the first time. Whichever way you get your payment, it's all money the government wants you to have, and quickly. So: if you qualify for an Economic Impact Payment, look at your bank account for a direct deposit, keep an eye out for a check in the mail, or watch your mailbox carefully this month for an EIP Visa debit card.
With checks, you know the drill: get the check, deposit the check. Since you might not have gotten money on a VISA debit card before, here's a bit more info. The EIP VISA debit card will come in an envelope that looks like this:
The debit cards are managed by Money Network Financial, LLC and issued by Treasury's financial agent, MetaBank®, N.A., and will look like this:
If you got an EIP VISA debit card in the mail, here's what to do.
-
Activate the EIP VISA debit card right away by calling 1-800-240-8100. To activate your card, you'll have to give the last six digits of your Social Security number. Once the card is activated, you can use it anywhere that accepts VISA debit cards, including online or in a store, or at an ATM to get cash. You also can transfer the money from the card to your personal bank account without fees. Keep in mind that the EIP debit cards will expire after three years. If that happens, call customer service to request the funds be sent to you as a check.
-
Got questions about the EIP card?Call the 24-hour call center at 1-800-240-8100. You can also visit EIPCard.comfor information on using your EIP card, like where to log in to see your card balance, or where to find an in-network ATM to get money out of the card at no charge.
-
Got more general EIP questions? The IRS also has an FAQs pagein English, or in Spanish.
And one last thing. Like last time, scammers are at work trying to get your money and/or personal information. Remember that the government will never call, text, email, or ask you to click on a link to activate your EIP card or get your money. If anyone does, it's a scam. Don't give anyone your personal or financial information, like your Social Security or bank account numbers. And never pay anyone to get your EIP funds. Report any scam immediately to the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.
Comments
John Baldwin
| January 22, 2021
The MetaBank toll free number is practically useless and there is no live person to even speak to?!?
All it is of the pre-recorded msg. giving some information or to register the EIP card... as for those who may have discarded their EIP or it was lost or stolen there is NO help from any automated input or there is no live person to speak to?!?
Pressing option 2 where it is suppose to be instructions or a live person to assist you only goes back to giving the same EIP card information! [ IRS tool says that my EIP is scheduled for mailing on Jan. 6th, 2021 and I don't have it - my mother did receive hers that took about a week after being sent ]
I called the other contact numbers for MetaBank & MoneyNetwork is the same problem and you get redirected to the toll free number as the only live person was a MoneyNetwork and he said he can't help me and he does not know who runs the EIP dept. within or can direct me to a supervisor or bank manager?
This is a sham from MetaBank that will end up keeping unclaimed EIP funds that were either discarded by accident or was lost or stolen stimulus payments...
Please would the FTC, US Treasury, and IRS dept. heads contact MetaBank to ensure that the service they are providing is being done?
If the FTC would kindly leave a follow up reply to this comment - thank you and best regards
FTC Staff
| January 22, 2021
