Federal Trade Commission : Hackensack Meridian Health, Inc. and Englewood Healthcare Foundation

Last Updated: June 14, 2021

Federal Trade Commission, Plaintiff, v. Hackensack Meridian Health, Inc. and Englewood Healthcare Foundation, Defendants

The Federal Trade Commission filed an administrative complaint and authorized a suit in federal court, to block Hackensack Meridian Health, Inc.'s proposed acquisition of Englewood Healthcare Foundation. The complaint alleges that the merged healthcare system would control three of the six inpatient general acute care hospitals in Bergen County, New Jersey. The proposed acquisition would eliminate close competition between Hackensack Meridian Health and Englewood in Bergen County and leave insurers with few alternatives for inpatient general acute care services, which encompass a broad range of inpatient medical and surgical diagnostic and treatment services that require an overnight hospital stay. The administrative trial is scheduled to begin on July 15, 2021.