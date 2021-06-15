Log in
Federal Trade Commission : Hackensack Meridian Health, Inc. and Englewood Healthcare Foundation

06/15/2021 | 05:00pm EDT
Hackensack Meridian Health, Inc. and Englewood Healthcare Foundation
Last Updated: June 14, 2021
Case Status:
Pending
Federal Trade Commission, Plaintiff, v. Hackensack Meridian Health, Inc. and Englewood Healthcare Foundation, Defendants
FTC Matter/File Number:

2010044

Civil Action Number:

2:20-cv-18140-JMV-JBC

Federal Court:
District of New Jersey
Case Summary

The Federal Trade Commission filed an administrative complaint and authorized a suit in federal court, to block Hackensack Meridian Health, Inc.'s proposed acquisition of Englewood Healthcare Foundation. The complaint alleges that the merged healthcare system would control three of the six inpatient general acute care hospitals in Bergen County, New Jersey. The proposed acquisition would eliminate close competition between Hackensack Meridian Health and Englewood in Bergen County and leave insurers with few alternatives for inpatient general acute care services, which encompass a broad range of inpatient medical and surgical diagnostic and treatment services that require an overnight hospital stay. The administrative trial is scheduled to begin on July 15, 2021.

Disclaimer

Federal Trade Commission published this content on 14 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2021 20:59:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
