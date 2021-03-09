Federal bank regulators issue rule supporting Treasury's investments in minority depository institutions and community development financial institutions

DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY

Office of the Comptroller of the Currency

Docket ID OCC-2021-0002

RIN 1557-AF09

FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM

12 CFR Part 217

Regulation Q; Docket No. R-1741

RIN 7100-AG11

FEDERAL DEPOSIT INSURANCE CORPORATION

12 CFR Part 324

RIN 3064-AF73

AMENDMENT TO THE CAPITAL RULE TO FACILITATE THE EMERGENCY CAPITAL INVESTMENT PROGRAM

AGENCY: Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, Treasury (OCC); Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (Board); and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC).

ACTION: Interim final rule; request for public comment.

SUMMARY: In order to support and facilitate the timely implementation and acceptance of the

Congressionally authorized Emergency Capital Investment Program (ECIP) for the Department of the Treasury to make capital investments in low- and moderate-income community financial institutions, the OCC, Board, and FDIC (together, the agencies) are issuing an interim final rule that provides that preferred stock issued under ECIP qualifies as additional tier 1 capital and that subordinated debt issued under ECIP qualifies as tier 2 capital under the agencies' capital rule.

DATES: This rule is effective on [INSERT DATE OF PUBLICATION IN THE FEDERAL

REGISTER]. Comments must be received on or before [INSERT DATE 60 DAYS AFTER

DATE OF PUBLICATION IN THE FEDERAL REGISTER].

