Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Federal bank regulatory agencies to host the 2022 National Interagency Community Reinvestment Conference

02/04/2022 | 04:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The three federal bank regulatory agencies and the Federal Reserve Banks of Chicago and San Francisco will host the 2022 National Interagency Community Reinvestment Conference on March 15-17.

The biennial conference offers participants from around the country the opportunity to learn about the Community Reinvestment Act (CRA); participate in regulator-led training on CRA examinations; and discuss best practices, emerging ideas, and challenges in community development. This year's program, "Reimagine, Reinvest, Rebuild," will be held online.

For the full agenda and to register for the conference, visit the National Interagency Community Reinvestment Conference website.

Media Contacts:
Federal Reserve Board
Laura Benedict
202-452-2955
FDIC
Julianne Fisher Breitbeil
202-898-6895
OCC
Brian Walch
202-649-6870

Disclaimer

Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 21:15:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Companies"
04:26pBRADY : Biden is Damaging our Economy and American Families
PU
04:26pSTATE STREET : Global Advisors and World Gold Council Announce Reverse Share Split for SPDR® Gold MiniShares
PU
04:26pBANCO DO BRASIL S A : Annual Calendar of Corporate Events - Change of date of the OSM
PU
04:26pNew Report Shows Immigrants in Passaic County Paid Over $1.3 Billion in Taxes and Held $3.6 Billion in Spending Power in 2019
PU
04:26pPAYPAL : Q4-21 Earnings Buyside Call Transcript
PU
04:26pROBLOX : Supporting and Protecting the Roblox Developer and User Community
PU
04:26pAMERICAN WATER WORKS : Announces Completion of Sale of its Utility Operations ...
PU
04:26pCENTRAL SECURITIES : Annual Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 5)
PU
04:26pNANOBIOTIX : OPERATING AND FINANCIAL REVIEW AND PROSPECTS - Form 6-K
PU
04:26pEPIZYME : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Meta's share price wipe-out shakes world tech stocks
2Analyst recommendations: Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, Spotify, Walmart...
3The latest from London: Snap and Amazon lift investor sentiment
4Analysis-Despite client shift to 'multicloud', Amazon notches up sunny ..
5Finland's new nuclear reactor pushed back by a month

HOT NEWS