Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Federal judge sets Aug 1 trial date for government challenge of UnitedHealth deal

03/17/2022 | 10:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The corporate logo of the UnitedHealth Group appears on the side of one of their office buildings in Santa Ana, California

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The federal judge hearing the Justice Department's fight to block UnitedHealth Group's $8 billion deal to buy Change Healthcare said on Thursday that the trial would start on August 1.

The Justice Department filed a lawsuit to ask a judge to stop the deal in February, saying it would give the largest U.S. health insurer access to its competitors' data and ultimately push up healthcare costs.

Judge Carl Nichols, who was nominated by then-President Donald Trump, said that the trial would last 12 days with the Justice Department allotted seven days and the companies five.

The companies had asked for the trial to start around June 20 while the government had suggested August 24.

In their answer to the government's complaint, UnitedHealth and Change said that one of concerns that the government had about the deal would be moot because they planned to sell Change's claims editing business, which they advertise as a way to "improve payment accuracy, reduce appeals, and reap both medical and administrative savings."

The companies said that they would fight the government on the other harm allegedly caused by the merger. The government had said that UnitedHealth could misuse data from Change's network and hoard innovations so as to better compete in selling health insurance to big corporations.

"Plaintiffs' hypothetical speculation about data and innovations ignores stark market realities and is entirely inconsistent with UHG's long history," the companies said in their answer to the government complaint.

UnitedHealth announced the all-cash deal in January 2021, saying it would help streamline administrative and payment processes.

UnitedHealth and Change Healthcare offer competing software for processing healthcare claims and together serve 38 of the top-40 health insurers in the country, the Justice Department said in the complaint. They would have at least 75% of that market, it said.

(Reporting by Diane BartzEditing by Alexandra Hudson)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHANGE HEALTHCARE INC. 0.35% 21.715 Delayed Quote.1.22%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP 0.77% 502.72 Delayed Quote.-0.77%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:28aAnalysis-As liquidity evaporates, oil braces for whiplash volatility
RE
10:27aBiden, Xi to speak Friday on Russia, Ukraine
RE
10:27aBiden, Xi to speak Friday on Russia, Ukraine
RE
10:26aFederal judge sets Aug 1 trial date for government challenge of UnitedHealth deal
RE
10:24aToronto index boosted by gains in energy, gold stocks
RE
10:20aEurope's green transition to persistently boost inflation, ECB's Schnabel says
RE
10:19aNickel slides as LME glitches fuel more market mayhem
RE
10:15aUK's P&O Ferries sacks 800 staff, threatening union standoff
RE
10:14aAmazon.com closes deal to buy MGM movie studio
RE
10:14aUkraine says it stands firm on recognition of 1991 borders
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2Explainer - The U.S. yield curve has been flattening: Why you should ca..
3Biden calls Putin a war criminal as Russia says mission 'going to plan'
4Nokia Oyj : , NS Solutions to build, operate and maintain 5G private wi..
5Analyst recommendations: Accenture, Diageo, Johnson & Johnson, Ralph La..

HOT NEWS