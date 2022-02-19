Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Federal oil lease sales delayed as Interior Dept navigates court decisions

02/19/2022 | 09:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Crude oil storage tanks are seen from above at the Cushing oil hub in Cushing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Upcoming federal oil and gas lease sales will be delayed as the Interior Department figures out how to weigh the climate impact of those sales without using a key tool for measuring those risks, according to a court filing issued on Saturday evening.

The length of the delay was not specified, but it stems from a Feb. 11 decision by a Louisiana federal district court judge that blocked the Biden administration from using the "social cost of carbon" - an interim estimate of $50 per ton of greenhouse gases emitted - to factor the risks of climate change into federal decision-making for permitting, investment and regulatory issues.

That decision has complicated the Interior Department's efforts to comply with a separate court decision by a D.C. federal district court judge in January which invalidated the results of an oil and gas lease sale in the Gulf of Mexico because the department failed to properly account for the auction's climate change impact.

"Certain activities associated with its [Interior's] fossil fuel leasing and permitting programs are impacted by the February 11, 2022, injunction in Louisiana v. Biden," the Department of Justice filing said.

It said the Interior Department had been using the social cost of carbon to factor in the risk of climate change in some of the rules around new lease sales and that "delays are expected in permitting and leasing for the oil and gas programs. 

The administration had been planning onshore lease sales in several states this quarter.

The Biden administration had been considering raising the royalty rate to 18.75% from 12.5% that drilling companies must pay on oil and gas leases, according to a draft notice posted last month.

(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

By Valerie Volcovici


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.80% 93.64 Delayed Quote.19.27%
WTI 0.46% 91.995 Delayed Quote.21.54%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02/19'Fortress Australia' to welcome tourists for first time under COVID
RE
02/19Federal oil lease sales delayed as Interior Dept navigates court decisions
RE
02/19Donald trump's truth social app set for release in the…
RE
02/19Hong Kong ramps up isolation facilities including at cruise terminal to battle COVID
RE
02/19Canadian police arrest dozens to sweep protesters from parliament area
RE
02/19Canadian police arrest dozens to sweep protesters from parliament area
RE
02/19Canadian police arrest dozens to sweep protesters from parliament area
RE
02/19'We will remove you' -Ottawa police chief to protestors
RE
02/19'No to the enemy!' -Ukrainians march against Russian threat
RE
02/19Putin oversees nuclear drills, U.S. says Russian forces 'poised to strike' Ukraine
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Canadian police arrest dozens to sweep protesters from parliament area
2Putin oversees nuclear drills, U.S. says Russian forces 'poised to stri..
3Putin oversees nuclear drills, U.S. says Russian forces 'poised to stri..
4Canadian police arrest dozens to sweep protesters from parliament area
5Exclusive-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App ..

HOT NEWS