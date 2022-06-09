June 9 (Reuters) - Federal prosecutors in New York have
opened a criminal investigation into whether Wells Fargo & Co
violated federal laws by conducting fake job interviews,
the New York Times reported https://www.nytimes.com/2022/06/09/business/wells-fargo-fake-interviews-investigation.html
on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Earlier this week, the bank said https://www.reuters.com/business/wells-fargo-pauses-diverse-slate-hiring-policy-after-reports-fake-job-interviews-2022-06-06
in a memo it was pausing a hiring policy that requires
recruiters to interview a diverse pool of candidates, after
another report by the New York Times said such interviews were
often fake and conducted even though the job had already been
promised to someone else.
The bank said then that it also plans to conduct a review of
its diverse slate guidelines.
"No one should be put through an interview without a real
chance of receiving an offer, period," the bank said in response
to the media report on Thursday, adding that it had seen
meaningful results because of its diverse slate guidelines since
2020.
The bank reiterated that it is conducting a review so that
hiring managers, senior leaders and recruiters fully understand
how the guidelines should be implemented.
Wells Fargo declined to comment on the criminal
investigation mentioned in the report.
The New York Times reported last month that a former
employee in the bank's wealth management business had complained
that he was forced by his bosses to interview people for jobs
that had already been promised to others, just to meet the
diverse slate requirement.
Diverse slate hiring is a talent acquisition strategy where
the recruiter starts with an already diverse pool of qualified
candidates.
(Reporting by Niket Nishant and Noor Zainab Hussain in
Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)