Federman & Sherwood : Announces the Filing of a Class Action On Behalf of ClearBalance Data Breach Victims

Federman & Sherwood announces that it has filed a class action on behalf of ClearBalance customers whose confidential information was disclosed to cybercriminals during a data breach involving ClearBalance’s email accounts.

ClearBalance services loans made by banks to patients of healthcare providers. On March 8, 2021, cybercriminals infiltrated ClearBalance’s email account through a successful phishing attack. ClearBalance was unaware of the security breach until April 26, 2021, after the criminals had already attempted to commit wire fraud. The subsequent investigation into the breach revealed that cybercriminals were able to access the following highly confidential information:

Names, tax IDs, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, government-issued ID numbers, telephone numbers, healthcare account numbers, balance amounts, dates of service, ClearBalance loan numbers and balances, personal banking information, clinical information, health insurance information, and full-face photographic images.

If you received notice of the data breach or have determined that your personal information was comprised, please contact Federman & Sherwood.

The lawsuit seeks to recover damages on behalf of all ClearBalance customers who were affected by the data breach.

