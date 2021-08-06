Log in
Federman & Sherwood : Has Filed a Nationwide Class Action Against Postal Fleet Services, Inc.

08/06/2021 | 05:40pm EDT
Federman & Sherwood, a boutique class-action litigation law firm has filed a nationwide class action in federal court on behalf of truck drivers and employees who worked for Postal Fleet Services, Inc., The Stageline Company, Inc., or Vilano Employment Services, Inc., and did not get paid for their work. Federman & Sherwood is trying to recover for wages that were withheld or not paid, or for overtime work that was not paid.

If you were a driver or employee for one of the defendants or have information about the defendants not paying their employees, please contact Lauren Martin at lbm@federmanlaw.com or visit our firm’s website at www.federmanlaw.com.


© Business Wire 2021
