Federman & Sherwood : Initiates an Investigation of the Data Breach of Long & Foster Companies

The law firm of Federman & Sherwood initiates an investigation into Long & Foster Companies or one of its subsidiaries: Prosperity Home Mortgage, LLC; Fonville Morisey Companies, Long & Foster Insurance, Long & Foster Real Estate, RGS Title, LLC, Sage Title Group, LLC, Settlement Professionals LLC or Mid-States Title Insurance Agency, Inc. relating to a ransomware attack and data breach on August 22, 2020. An investigation was completed and it was determined that personal information, including name, address, telephone number, date of birth, Social Security number, W-2 details and bank information may have been accessed in the data breach.

Federman & Sherwood was appointed lead counsel in the Sonic Drive-In data breach litigation. If you wish to discuss this data breach, obtain further information and participate in potential litigation, or should you have any questions or concerns regarding this notice, please contact Robin Hester at rkh@federmanlaw.com or visit our firm’s website at www.federmanlaw.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200923005726/en/