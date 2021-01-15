Log in
Fee Rate Advisory #2 for Fiscal Year 2021

01/15/2021 | 10:10am EST
Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2021) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that starting on February 25, 2021, the fee rates applicable to most securities transactions will be set at $5.10 per million dollars. 

Consequently, each SRO will continue to pay the Commission a rate of $22.10 per million for covered sales occurring on charge dates through February 24, 2021, and a rate of $5.10 per million for covered sales occurring on charge dates on or after February 25, 2021. 

The reduction in the fee rate for fiscal year 2021 is due primarily to the substantially higher dollar amount of covered sales in recent months, a trend that began in March of 2020 due to record market volume during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has resulted in the Commission already assessing a substantial proportion of its target collection amount for fiscal year 2021.

For more information on the term “charge date,” please refer to Rule 31(a)(3) and Exchange Act Release No. 49928 at http://www.sec.gov/rules/final/34-49928.htm.

The assessment on security futures transactions will remain unchanged at $0.0042 for each round turn transaction.

The Commission determined these new rates in accordance with Section 31 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.  These adjustments do not directly affect the amount of funding available to the SEC.

The Office of Interpretation and Guidance in the Commission’s Division of Trading and Markets is available for questions on Section 31 at (202) 551-5777, or by e-mail at tradingandmarkets@sec.gov.

The Commission will issue further notices as appropriate to keep the public informed of developments relating to fees under Section 31.  These notices will be posted at the Commission's Internet Website at http://www.sec.gov.


© Newsfilecorp 2021
