Feel The Gratitude: TextFree by Pinger Launches 10-Day Gratitude Giveaway Sweepstakes

30 Chances to Win Gift Cards of $50, $250, and $500 From Popular Brands

Plus, a Chance to Win a $2500 Gift Card on Thanksgiving Day

TextFree by Pinger is counting down the days to Thanksgiving with “TextFree’s 10-Day Gratitude Giveaway Sweepstakes.” Each day from November 15 through November 24, one winner of a $50, $250, and a $500 gift card will be randomly selected—for a total of 30 awards. Plus, one single winner of a $2500 gift card will be selected randomly on Thanksgiving Day, November 25.

Learn more at https://textfree.us/gratitude-giveaway/.

Anyone using the TextFree apps between 12:01 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. PST each day of the contest is eligible to win. Winners will be given a choice of gift cards from popular brands like Amazon, Visa and MasterCard to name only a few. For the complete rules, visit https://textfree.us/gratitude-giveaway.

"There is a lot of gratitude owed to many in today’s environment. We are getting back to normal with the help of nurses, doctors, teachers, first responders, family and friends. The TextFree Gratitude Giveaway is just one of our small ways of showing how grateful we are to our TextFree customers," said Greg Woock, CEO of Pinger.

TextFree by Pinger is the original free texting app downloaded by over 150 million users worldwide and with over 100 billion texts having been sent and received since the app was launched. The TextFree app can be download for free from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

About Pinger, Inc.

Pinger started the communication app revolution in 2005 by enabling the very first smartphones to send free text messages. Since then, Pinger has been on a mission to help people communicate in new and surprisingly simple ways. The company's TextFree, Sideline, and Sideline Pro apps help millions of consumers, solopreneurs, and small businesses stay connected every day.

TextFree makes communication free and accessible to all, even without a carrier plan. As the original free texting app, TextFree lets anyone with an internet connection call and text for free from a real phone number. Sideline gives individuals the communication tools they need to organize work and life on one device. While Sideline Pro offers small businesses texting tools that streamline customer communications.

The company is privately held and headquartered in San Jose, California, with remote staff throughout the United States and Europe. Learn more at https://www.pinger.com.

Pinger, TextFree, Sideline and Sideline Pro, Visa, Mastercard, and Amazon are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

