FeganScott : Attorney Melissa Clark Named to Crain's New York Business 2021 Notable Women in Law

FeganScott attorney Melissa Clark was recently named to Crain’s New York Business 2021 Notable Women in Law list. The award is intended to honor determined and trailblazing female attorneys who are making a difference in the New York area.

“It’s my honor to be recognized with so many fantastic attorneys around New York,” said Clark. “Especially this year, I’m grateful to be able to witness the impact that these amazing women are making in the legal profession.”

One out of only 100 honorees, Clark has represented consumers in privacy, data breach, and consumer class actions against data and tech giants like Apple, Google, and Facebook; investors in securities class actions against publicly traded companies like Virgin Mobile and Ariad Pharmaceuticals; and municipalities in Fair Housing Act litigation against banks like Wells Fargo and HSBC.

For more than a decade, Clark has also advocated for civics education as a member of the New York Bar Association’s Law, Youth and Citizenship (LYC) Committee. As part of LYC’s commitment to promoting civics education in schools throughout New York city and state, Clark is part of a team that facilitates programming and assists educators in the areas of ethics, civility, and professionalism through summer institutes, enrichment programs, mock trial, and more, creating lasting change for young individuals and the communities they grow up to serve.

Clark is one of the attorneys in FeganScott’s New York office. A national class action law firm based in Chicago, the firm is dedicated to helping victims of sexual assault, discrimination, consumer fraud and antitrust violations. Collectively, FeganScott attorneys have successfully recovered $1 billion for clients nationwide.

The Notable Women in Law award is currently celebrating its fourth year of honoring women attorneys in the New York area. Qualifying lawyers on the list are women who have made a significant impact in their communities, recognizing that many women must balance their distinguished careers with a busy home life and philanthropic activities.

“We are so proud of Melissa. Her hardworking spirit and passion are clear assets for our firm, and I’m grateful to have her as part of the FeganScott team,” said Beth Fegan, co-founder of FeganScott.

About FeganScott

FeganScott is a national class action law firm dedicated to helping victims of consumer fraud, sexual abuse, and discrimination. The firm is championed by acclaimed veteran, class-action attorneys who have successfully recovered $1 billion for victims nationwide. FeganScott is committed to pursuing successful outcomes with integrity and excellence while holding the responsible parties accountable.

