Feinstein Renews Call to Close Aliso Canyon on Fifth Anniversary of Gas Leak

Washington-Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on the fifth anniversary of the Aliso Canyon methane gas leak:

'Today is the fifth anniversary of the Aliso Canyon methane gas leak, the worst gas leak in U.S. history. More than 100,000 metric tons of methane was emitted into the air during the leak, endangering the health and safety of thousands of people living in nearby Porter Ranch. And the leak forced more than 8,000 families to vacate their homes for up to seven months while repair work and cleaning was conducted.

'I have repeatedly called for the Aliso Canyon facility to be shut down, and I do so again today. This facility shouldn't be allowed to continue to put Porter Ranch residents' lives at risk.

'We should continue to work toward a cleaner, safer energy system that won't pose an immediate threat to families living near energy facilities.'

###