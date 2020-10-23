Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Feinstein Renews Call to Close Aliso Canyon on Fifth Anniversary of Gas Leak

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/23/2020 | 12:05pm EDT

Washington-Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on the fifth anniversary of the Aliso Canyon methane gas leak:

'Today is the fifth anniversary of the Aliso Canyon methane gas leak, the worst gas leak in U.S. history. More than 100,000 metric tons of methane was emitted into the air during the leak, endangering the health and safety of thousands of people living in nearby Porter Ranch. And the leak forced more than 8,000 families to vacate their homes for up to seven months while repair work and cleaning was conducted.

'I have repeatedly called for the Aliso Canyon facility to be shut down, and I do so again today. This facility shouldn't be allowed to continue to put Porter Ranch residents' lives at risk.

'We should continue to work toward a cleaner, safer energy system that won't pose an immediate threat to families living near energy facilities.'

###

Disclaimer

U.S. Senate Committee on Judiciary published this content on 23 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2020 16:04:06 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:40pENEL S P A : publishes 2020 third quarter and nine months Group operating data Report
PU
12:39pVEONEER : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
12:39pBIOTECH GROWTH TRUST : Monthly Fact Sheet
PR
12:38pAMERICAN EXPRESS : AmEx profits plunge as travel spending comes to a standstill
AQ
12:36pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 bounces on Barclays earnings, but logs losses on the week
RE
12:35pPARTNERSHIP BETWEEN GARDALAND AND ENEL X : the first eight charging points inaugurated at the Park to promote sustainable mobility
PU
12:35pCIPHERLOC CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:35pPRECISION DRILLING : Third Quarter ending September 30, 2020
PU
12:34pTOP GLOVE BHD : Malaysia's Top Glove 'making improvements' in effort to reverse import ban - U.S. customs
RE
12:33pAVTEX : Ranked Among Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Twin Cities Metro Area by Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global stocks rally, Treasury yields hit highs on stimulus hopes
2NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : (NAS) -Vendor debt conversion
3INTEL CORPORATION : Intel's margins tumble as customers shift to cheaper chips, shares slide 10%
4Huawei ekes out third-quarter revenue growth as U.S. restrictions bite
5PEUGEOT SA : European recovery helps cushion Renault's sales

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group