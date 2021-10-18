Log in
Female Founders Alliance Announces New VC Fund, Name and Mission

10/18/2021 | 01:21pm EDT
SEATTLE, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Female Founders Alliance – the largest US-based network of women and non-binary founders, investors and startup advocates – today unveiled a $10 million venture fund to invest in technology companies. The company also announced it has rebranded to "Graham & Walker." Founder and Managing Director Leslie Feinzaig announced the new fund and name during her keynote at Graham & Walker's inaugural Leadership Summit.

Investors in the new VC fund include Bank of America; Carta Inc.; leadership coach Jerry Colonna; Docusign founder Court Lorenzini; and renowned expert Ruchika Tulshyan. The fund has 105 investors: two thirds of whom are women, one third are people of color, and 40% are first-time fund investors.

"This fund is at the vanguard of a necessary evolution of the capital markets, and I am proud to be part of that journey," said Lorenzini. "Graham & Walker is leading by doing, and we need more investors to follow their example."

The fund started investing in early 2021. Early investments include:

  • Dance Church – grassroots at-home fitness craze
  • Pair Tree – software facilitating the process of adoption
  • Health in Her Hue – telehealth platform centering Black women
  • Datacy – data privacy pioneer
  • Brightly – eco friendly living, shopping and community

In an interview with Forbes' Rebecca Szkutak, Feinzaig shared her journey. "Our roots are a community of women startup founders. But that's just one part of your career. You can also invest, advise, serve on a board, and more. We wanted a name that reflects all that potential. The name is also a nod to all pioneering business women, inspired by the first woman CEO of a Fortune 500 company, and the first woman to become a self-made millionaire. It makes you question your assumptions about who is behind a VC fund with two common surnames."

In addition to its summit, Graham & Walker will offer programs and training for rising leaders, founders and would-be investors. The company will continue to operate its popular startup accelerator, Ready Set Raise, as well as its private community for startup founders.

For more information please visit www.grahamwalker.com 
Link to press images here.

Press Contact
Divya Kakkad
321524@email4pr.com 
contact #  (360) 347-6157

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/female-founders-alliance-announces-new-vc-fund-name-and-mission-301402486.html

SOURCE Graham & Walker


© PRNewswire 2021
