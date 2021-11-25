Female Leadership for Inclusive Productivity

This P-Talk highlights how a young female leader has contributed to improving the education of youth in rural areas in the ROC over the past few years. Although unrelated to gender, in reality it is not easy for women to assume leadership roles. An-Ting Liu has been setting an example of how a woman can be an effective leader for inclusive productivity against all odds, achieving positive impacts on youth.

