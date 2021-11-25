Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Female Leadership for Inclusive Productivity

11/25/2021 | 02:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This P-Talk highlights how a young female leader has contributed to improving the education of youth in rural areas in the ROC over the past few years. Although unrelated to gender, in reality it is not easy for women to assume leadership roles. An-Ting Liu has been setting an example of how a woman can be an effective leader for inclusive productivity against all odds, achieving positive impacts on youth.

Please click here to watch.

Subscribe to our APO YouTube channel for more videos and updates on our activities.

For any inquiries, please write to: apo-elearning@apo-tokyo.org.

Disclaimer

APO - Asian Productivity Organization published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 07:39:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:51aLow stocks, China support for property sector buoy copper prices
RE
02:51aEdda Wind ASA - New share capital registered
AQ
02:51aBIOSTOCK : Capital injection sets Evaxion Biotech up for phase IIb trials
AQ
02:51aInitiator Pharma receives CTA approval for IPTN2021 program Phase I study to assess pain reducing effects
AQ
02:50aSouth African rand flat as U.S. dollar strengthens on hawkish Fed
RE
02:50aACME PRINTING AND PACKAGING : Corporate disclosure
PU
02:50aDYNAMIC DRILL AND BLAST : Notification regarding unquoted securities - DDB
PU
02:50aStructural Business Statistics 2019
PU
02:50aStructural Business Statistics STATENT 2019
PU
02:50aFORESTRY IN SWITZERLAND : Pocket Statistics 2021
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1More Fed officials open to speeding up bond-buying taper, rates liftoff
2U.S. puts Chinese firms helping military on trade blacklist
3EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks to Rise on Wall Street Gains
4Dimon says he regrets comment on JPMorgan outlasting China Communist Pa..
5Nekkar ASA: third quarter 2021 interim financial results

HOT NEWS