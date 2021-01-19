Log in
Female Sex Toys Market Heading Toward New Normal Registering an Incremental Growth of $8.87 Billion During 2020-2024 | Technavio

01/19/2021
The global female sex toys market growth is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of almost 13% during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. The research report offers a detailed analysis on the pandemic impact, emerging opportunities, and business recovery options for the stakeholders in the consumer staples industry. The pandemic-oriented insights provided in the report also help clients in getting updated with vendor movements, logistics and supply chain operations in the related markets facing direct & indirect COVID-19 impact.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210119005443/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Female Sex Toys Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Female Sex Toys Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Consumer Staples Industry and Market Highlights

  • Consumer staples industry will have Positive impact due to the pandemic
  • Female sex toys market is expected to witness Positive growth during 2024-2024
  • Consumer staples industry will witness Direct impact while heading toward the new normal
  • Female sex toys market demand is likely to Increase in 2020 compared to 2019 due to Positive YOY

New product launches has been a prominent factor in boosting the market growth during the forecast period. Increasing number of sexual wellness initiatives and crowdfunding campaigns will also impact the market as well as personal products industry positively in the forthcoming years.

By distribution channels, the retail outlets and specialty stores segment is expected to dominate the female sex toys market during the forecast period. Expansion plans and product launches by vendors is one of the key factors driving the growth of the segment.

By geography, APAC held the largest female sex toys market share during 2020-2024. The region will contribute to the highest growth due to the increasing M&A activities by vendors.

Vendor Landscape

Technavio’s vendor landscape provides a framework to estimate the growth map for various markets in the personal products industry, while also categorizes the vendors into pure-play, category-focused, or diversified based on their offerings. All market reports provide the key and contributing players across the value chain based on in-house influence index, developed using multiple industry and market parameters. Some of the prominent players in the market are: BMS Enterprises, Dame Products LLC, FUN FACTORY GmbH, J Sainsbury Plc, and JIMMYJANE.

Consumer Staples: Related Reports

Global Personal Lubricants Market: The global personal lubricants market will witness a CAGR of over 8% during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. To get extensive research insights, Download Free Sample

Global Feminine Hygiene Products Market: The global feminine hygiene products market will witness a CAGR of over 4% during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. To get extensive research insights, Download Free Sample

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2021
