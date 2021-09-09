Log in
Fengate appoints Vernita Tsang as General Counsel

09/09/2021 | 09:13am EDT
TORONTO, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fengate Asset Management (Fengate) is pleased to announce that, following the retirement of Heather Crawford and a detailed internal process, Vernita Tsang has been appointed General Counsel, effective September 8, 2021.

Vernita brings a wealth of experience to her new role including her five years, to date, acting as a highly trusted expert and legal guide with Fengate’s complex infrastructure transactions and public-private partnerships. Prior to joining Fengate in 2016, Vernita was a director in the Transaction Legal group at Infrastructure Ontario. She spent eight years there in progressively more senior roles advising authority clients on all aspects of major civil, social and transit infrastructure projects delivered through public-private partnership models. Vernita also has strong legal experience in procurement, construction and commercial real estate from her past positions at Infrastructure Ontario and McCarthy Tétrault LLP.

A true champion of the team culture at Fengate, Vernita recognizes the importance of training and mentorship, and has served as a role model to many professionals both at Fengate and industry-wide. Vernita is widely respected by her colleagues and industry peers as a leader, mentor and champion and, over the years, she has emerged as a rare talent combining her technical knowledge with an ability to create partnerships with the legal leaders and business leaders across a broad range of sectors.

“Congratulations to Vernita on this well-deserved appointment,” said Lou Serafini Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer, Fengate. “Her extensive experience and leadership will be invaluable across all aspects of our business, including our focus on consistently delivering the very best service and results for our clients.”

ENDS

About Fengate
Fengate is a leading alternative investment manager, with $5.3 billion of capital commitments under management, focused on infrastructure, private equity, and real estate strategies. With offices in Toronto and Oakville, Ontario, and Houston, Texas, Fengate leverages more than 45 years of entrepreneurial experience to deliver excellent investment results on behalf of its clients. Learn more at fengate.com.

Attachment 


Amy Holmes
Fengate Asset Management
6472975369
amy.holmes@fengate.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
