Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Fengate completes acquisition of portfolio of U.S. wireless communications towers

09/29/2021 | 10:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fengate Asset Management (Fengate) is pleased to announce financial close on the acquisition of 42 high-quality wireless communications towers, located in seven states across the Southeast and Midwest United States, from Atlanta-based Municipal Communications II. Fengate is managing this acquisition on behalf of the Fengate Infrastructure Yield Fund and its affiliated entities, including an investment fund owned by LiUNA’s Pension Fund of Central and Eastern Canada.

This acquisition builds on the multi-year partnership between Fengate and TowerCom LLC (TowerCom), launched in September 2020. TowerCom, a leading communications tower developer and owner focused on some of the fastest-growing wireless markets in the United States, will manage the newly acquired portfolio of towers on Fengate’s behalf and has co-invested in the acquisition.

“This exciting acquisition builds on our strong relationship with TowerCom, a best-in-class partner, and on Fengate’s successful track record with critical infrastructure across North America,” said Andrew Cogan, Managing Director and Head of Infrastructure Investments, Fengate. “The rapidly evolving wireless industry is driven by the current and significant increase in data consumption, demand for connection mobility, proliferation of 4G and 5G technology, and availability of contracted cash flows, and has emerged as a strategic asset class for infrastructure investors.”

Rad Lovett, Executive Chairman of TowerCom added, “TowerCom is thrilled to further partner with Fengate to pursue new opportunities within telecommunications infrastructure. This acquisition builds on our strong market presence in the Southeast U.S. while also expanding our footprint further into the Midwest.”

Seaport Capital originally invested in Municipal Communications II in 2018.

***

About Fengate Asset Management:
Fengate is a leading alternative investment manager focused on infrastructure, private equity and real estate strategies. With offices in Toronto and Oakville, Ontario, and Houston, Texas, Fengate is one of the most active real asset investors in North America and the firm has been investing in infrastructure across North America since 2006. Learn more at www.fengate.com

About TowerCom LLC
TowerCom is a Jacksonville, FL-based communications tower developer executing new tower builds on behalf of carrier customers primarily in the Southeast and Southwest U.S. TowerCom has established itself as a major regional tower developer with deep relationships with both national and regional wireless carriers. TowerCom is responsible for the end-to-end tower development process, taking carrier input on target locations and coverage needs and then executing site acquisition, permitting / zoning, construction, and operational support. The company is led by a veteran management team that has experience in all phases of tower infrastructure development, deployment and management. For more information, visit www.towercomenterprises.com.


Latest news "Companies"
10:09aAB SIAULIU BANKAS : Šiaulių bankas AB issues EUR 75 million of senior preferred bonds
AQ
10:07aCOVESTRO : Gets a Buy rating from Kepler Cheuvreux
MD
10:06aCOUSINS PROPERTIES : Announces Lease With Visa At 1200 Peachtree Building In Midtown Atlanta
PR
10:06aVISA : to Expand Presence in Atlanta
BU
10:05aTDK CORPORATION : - Announcement of personnel changes
AQ
10:05aAMERIPRISE FINANCIAL : 11 Ameriprise Financial Advisors Named to the Barron's “Top Independent Advisors” List
BU
10:04aGEA GROUP : Kepler Cheuvreux maintains a Buy rating
MD
10:04aNextPlay Appoints Jorge E. Miró Hernández as President and COO of NextBank International
GL
10:04aNEXTPLAY TECHNOLOGIES : Appoints Jorge E. Miró Hernández as President and COO of NextBank International
GL
10:04aETHERNET ALLIANCE : Expands List of Approved Power over Ethernet Certification Test Equipment
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Another crisis looms
2Fed's Powell faces heated questions on trading, regulation and diversit..
3Lucid to start deliveries of electric cars with range exceeding Tesla's..
4Analyst recommendations: Alibaba, Suncor Energy, HP, Las Vegas Sands, B..
5BlackRock says it is dipping its toes back in to China after rout

HOT NEWS