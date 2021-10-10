Ferghana Valley Water Resources Management - Phase II - P149610

The development objective of the Second Phase of Ferghana Valley Water Resources Management Project for Uzbekistan is to improve the quality of irrigation and drainage service delivery to agricultural users within the project area.The project includes the following three main components: (i) Irrigation Modernization; (ii) Support for Agricultural Modernization; and (iii) Project Management. The first component, aims to increase water supply both from...
* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature
Show More
Disclaimer
World Bank Group published this content on 09 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2021 05:41:05 UTC.