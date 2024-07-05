ROME (Reuters) - Companies controlled by Italian fashion influencer Chiara Ferragni have agreed to pay at least 1.2 million euros ($1.30 million) to a children's charity over sales practices that may have misled consumers, Italy's competition authority (AGCM) said on Friday.

The watchdog said that mention of the I Bambini delle Fate children's charity on the packaging of Ferragni-branded Easter eggs may have misled buyers into thinking they were supporting the charity.

($1 = 0.9243 euros)

(Reporting by Alvise Armellini; Editing by David Goodman)