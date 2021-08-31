Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH publishes H1 2021 financial statements

08/31/2021 | 01:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH / Key word(s): Half Year Report
Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH publishes H1 2021 financial statements (news with additional features)

31.08.2021 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH publishes H1 2021 financial statements

Berlin, 31 August 2021 - Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH (a wholly owned subsidiary of Multitude SE) has earlier today published its H1 2021 financial statements. The full-length report can be found in the Bond section of the Multitude SE website https://www.multitude.com/investors/bonds/ferratum-capital-germany-gmbh .

About Multitude SE:

Multitude is an international provider of mobile banking and digital consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Multitude has expanded to operate across Europe, South and North America, Australia and Asia.

As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Multitude is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. The Group has approximately 467,000 active customers that have an open Mobile Bank or Wallet account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months (as at 30 June 2021).

Multitude SE is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.multitude.com.


Contacts:

IR@multitude.com

https://www.multitude.com/investors/ir-contact

Additional features:

File: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH H1 2021 Report

31.08.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH
Helmholtzstraße 2 - 9
10587 Berlin
Germany
Phone: + 49 (0) 30 921005844
E-mail: ir@ferratum.com
Internet: www.ferratumgroup.com
ISIN: SE0011167972
WKN: A2LQLF
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1229789

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1229789  31.08.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1229789&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:48aPRESS RELEASE : Daimler Canada Finance Inc.: Interim Financial Report 2021 as of June 30, 2021 of Daimler Canada Finance Inc. is now available online
DJ
01:48aDAIMLER CANADA FINANCE INC. : Interim Financial Report 2021 as of June 30, 2021 of Daimler Canada Finance Inc. is now available online
EQ
01:47aIMMOFINANZ : expands portfolio to include the growth segment of sustainable and affordable housing - up to 12,000 apartments planned
EQ
01:46aPRESS RELEASE : IMMOFINANZ expands portfolio to include the growth segment of sustainable and affordable housing - up to 12,000 apartments planned
DJ
01:44aPRESS RELEASE : Daimler Finance North America LLC: Interim Financial Report 2021 as of June 30, 2021 of Daimler Finance North America LLC is now available online
DJ
01:44aDAIMLER FINANCE NORTH AMERICA LLC : Interim Financial Report 2021 as of June 30, 2021 of Daimler Finance North America LLC is now available online
EQ
01:43aUTIB INVL TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of the net asset value of INVL Technology as of 30 June 2021
AQ
01:43aUTIB INVL TECHNOLOGY : INVL Technology results for 6 months of 2021
AQ
01:43aUTIB INVL TECHNOLOGY : Presentation of INVL Technology
AQ
01:42aPRESS RELEASE BY THE MINISTRY FOR THE ECONOMY AND INDUSTRY : Half a million-euro investment by a local start-up perseveres during a pandemic
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exclusive-China regulator probes Ping An Insurance's property investments -sources
2Robinhood shares tumble after PayPal news, SEC scrutiny of key revenue stream
3Zoom's tepid growth forecast takes shine off billion-dollar quarter
4Asia shares ease as weak China data weighs
5Nearly 30% of Brazil's gold exports are illegal, report says

HOT NEWS