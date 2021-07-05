Log in
Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: Multitude SE reschedules the publication of its H1 and 9M reports

07/05/2021 | 03:31pm EDT
DGAP-News: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: Multitude SE reschedules the publication of its H1 and 9M reports

05.07.2021 / 21:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Multitude SE reschedules the publication of its H1 and 9M reports

Helsinki, 5 July 2021 - Multitude SE (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) ("Multitude" or the "Group") has decided to reschedule the dates for the publication of the following reports:

- Multitude SE, Report for the first half of 2021

- Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH, Report for the first half of 2021

- Ferratum Bank p.l.c., Report for the first half of 2021

- Multitude SE, 9M report

Date Publication
19.8.2021 Multitude SE: H1 report
19.8.2021 Ferratum Bank p.l.c.: H1 report
31.8.2021 Ferratum Capital Germany: H1 report
18.11.2021 Multitude SE: 9M report
 

 

About Ferratum Group:

Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum has expanded to operate in 19 countries across Europe, South and North America, Australia and Asia.

As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum has approximately 480,000 active customers that have an open Mobile Bank or Wallet account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months (as at 31 March 2021).

Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com.

Contacts:

IR@ferratum.com

https://www.ferratumgroup.com/investors/ir-contact


05.07.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH
Helmholtzstraße 2 - 9
10587 Berlin
Germany
Phone: + 49 (0) 30 921005844
E-mail: ir@ferratum.com
Internet: www.ferratumgroup.com
ISIN: SE0011167972
WKN: A2LQLF
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1215458

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1215458  05.07.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1215458&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
